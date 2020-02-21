[‘Friends’ cast to reunite for HBO Max special]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[‘friends’-cast-to-reunite-for-hbo-max-special]

UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Matt Le Blanc (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and David Schwimmer are shown in a scene from the NBC series “Friends”. The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The one where they get back together!

The “Friends” cast is reuniting for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max.

According to Variety, the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special.

In July 2019, WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to acquire the 263-episode catalog for around $400 million to $500 million.

All 10 seasons of the comedy left Netflix at the end of 2019 but will be making it’s streaming return when HBO Max launches in May.

