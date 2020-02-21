[‘friends’-cast-to-reunite-for-hbo-max-special]

TAMPA (WFLA) – The one where they get back together!
The “Friends” cast is reuniting for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max.
According to Variety, the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special.
In July 2019, WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to acquire the 263-episode catalog for around $400 million to $500 million.
All 10 seasons of the comedy left Netflix at the end of 2019 but will be making it’s streaming return when HBO Max launches in May.
