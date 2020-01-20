‘Friends’ co-creator Marta Kauffman in the dark about reunion special

Co-author Marta Kauffman, a friend, said she “doesn’t know” whether the much-anticipated reunion special of the legendary 90s sitcom will take place.

This week it became known that discussions about the show’s return had caught a financial disagreement, and Kauffman has now cast doubts on the idea of ​​seeing them again.

When Kauffman spoke in Los Angeles, he asked PA about the possibility of a Friends Reunion Special.

“I don’t know,” she replied simply. “That’s the honest answer, I don’t know. People talk about it, but I don’t know if it will actually happen.”

The cast of “Friends”

Kauffman spoke at the Producers Guild Awards when she received the Norman Lear Achievement Award.

“The show lived her life,” she added. “It was done, it was time for it. It’s about the time in your life when your friends are your family. And once you have a family, that’s over. “

HBO Max’s chief creative officer said this week the likelihood of the special was “just maybe”.

As early as November last year, it was announced that a complete Friends Reunion special was due to mark the 25th anniversary of the legendary sitcom, although Kauffman and her co-creator David Crane had previously announced that they would never restart the show.

“Why mess up a good thing?” Said Kauffman in 2019. “We don’t want to see fans disappointing again.”