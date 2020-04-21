‘Friends of’ Friends Announced In All Problem, Winning and Watching Taping Reunion

Breaking News

Rachel, Ross, Joey and the rest of “Friends” are the latest to enter the All In Challenge – the stars of the show are giving people a chance to revisit the camera at the end.

Jennifer Aniston and the rest of his expenses came as a surprise on Tuesday – announcing their followers on “The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast of ‘Friends'” … which, of course, could be the most All In Challenge yet – – if you’re a boyfriend, that is.

Jen took to Instagram to explain, writing … “We invite you and five of your friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal listeners for taping our discussion on @ HBOMAX, as we remember about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole VIP experience at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. “

She continues, “Can’t wait to see you and hug you when it’s all over. Anggang Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We need to stay connected 🙏🏼 “, and the official description of the word for word is the same thing. Bottom line … a VIP “Friends” experience like no other.

If you are unfamiliar with this point, the All In Challenge is pretty simple – you buy “entries” in any given competition (there are many today) with increments of $ 10, $ 25, $ 50 or $ 100. .. the more you buy, the more chances you have of being selected to win. Most competitions only allow one purchase of $ 100 per person, so you can’t go crazy and guarantee a win.

All the money goes to a whole bunch of staff and causes to help fight COVID-19 and feed people in the process. Michael Rubin has begun … and the challenge taken from before a set of celebs offer one of their own.

As for the premiere reunion of “Friends … this is a perfect combination of TV entertainment and advertising for HBO – developing its new streaming service, HBO Max, on very soon.A good time!

Unfortunately, it’s not like this soliloquy can be a real episode or anything – even the cast sits reminiscent of the show. So, yes … we’re still in this final scene.

It’s still cool though … and it’s for a great reason