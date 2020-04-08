Friends’ Phoebe Lisa Kudrow joins Mike Steve Carell of Office for Netflix’s’ Space Force ‘

Steve Carell’s Space Force is getting interesting by the day. After an entire reunion of ‘Office’ producers, we now have friends joining the ‘Phoebe Lisa Kudrow’ cast. Now, could it be better?

John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawani Newsome and Ben Schwartz were also the main cast in the program. It will feature Lisa Kudrow as a recurring character Jimmy O. With Yang, Noah Emerick, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

Space Force is a reunion of Greg Daniels (showrunner) and Steve Carell of The Office after star. It will premiere on May 7 and the show’s first look out.

Here is the formal description of the show: a decorated pilot with the dream of running an Air Force, four-star General Mark. R. Naird is thrown in for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed Sixth Branch of the US Army: Space Force. Suspicious but devoted, Mark unloads his family and heads to a remote location in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “spacemen” are in a hurry (and again) after the White House receives an American boot on the moon. Space dominance.

This is not the case, sources close to The Hollywood Reporter also say that Steve Carell has been paid big bucks for the program. He is also co-creating and is an executive producer. For that, he’s receiving $ 1 million per episode that breaks the record achieved by the cast of Big Bang Theory.

