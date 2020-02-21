[‘friends’-reunion-confirmed:-“it’s-happening”]

A Close friends reunion particular starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc is formally on the playing cards.

The information was confirmed by HBO Max earlier these days (February 21). Aniston also shared an outdated university marketing poster via her Instagram with the caption: “It’s happening”. She also tagged her fellow co-stars.

HBO Max wrote in an Instagram tale: “The a person wherever they bought back again with each other. The Friends solid set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max special #FriendsReunion #HBOMax.”

The information arrives right after months of speculation that a reunion specific was in the will work.

Very last calendar year, Aniston advised The Ellen Present that she was “working on something” with the other solid users. Extra a short while ago, Perry opened an Instagram account and posed “big information is coming.”

Schwimmer, meanwhile, was limited-lipped all through his overall look on BBC’s The One Exhibit previous week (February 11) whilst advertising and marketing his new comedy Intelligence.

When quizzed about the possibility of a reunion, he neither denied nor verified the rumour. “First of all, I’m so happy I at last get to reply this concern,” he joked. “I definitely would like I could confirm or deny. There’s absolutely nothing formal to report.”

All 10 seasons of Close friends will move from Netflix to HBO Max – the future streaming platform from WarnerMedia – when it launches. A release day for the reunion episode has not however been announced.