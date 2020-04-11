‘Friends’ reunion delayed by coronavirus | Showbiz

The significantly-anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion has been delayed, as the global coronavirus pandemic shuts down productions throughout Hollywood. ― Photograph courtesy of Warner Bros Tv by way of AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 11 ― The a lot-expected Buddies reunion has been delayed and will not be readily available at the start of HBO Max, the new streaming platform reported yesterday, as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic shuts down productions throughout Hollywood.

News of the unscripted distinctive had delighted lovers of the beloved US sitcom, which stays wildly preferred even amid viewers much too young to keep in mind its authentic run, which ended in 2004.

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have signed up to return to the comedy’s authentic soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio ton exterior Los Angeles.

But a spokesman explained to AFP yesterday the particular will not be offered for HBO Max’s May perhaps start as prepared, introducing that it will be coming to the streaming system “soon.”

Generation has not nevertheless taken location due to the coronavirus lockdown, element of measures put in spot for billions all-around the world to crack transmission of the virus which has killed extra than 100,000 people today throughout the world.

A remote or digital reunion was not regarded as owing to the significance of the original soundstage, in accordance to Variety.

Each actor is expected to receive US$2.5 million (RM10.7 million) for taking section in the special, it described.

WarnerMedia’s Sean Kisker this week verified the Might launch of HBO Max itself, which will price US$14.99 a thirty day period, continues to be “still very significantly on” program.

The Good friends back catalog is a critical providing level for the new streaming platform as it enters a fiercely competitive marketplace along with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple Tv+.

Unveiling the specific in February, Kevin Reilly, chief written content officer at HBO Max, claimed the exhibit about a close-knit team of good friends dwelling in New York City experienced captivated “viewers era following generation.”

“It faucets into an period when mates ― and audiences ― gathered together in true time and we feel this reunion distinctive will capture that spirit, uniting primary and new supporters,” he explained.

Aniston’s Instagram submit in February teasing the specific drew practically 4.8 million likes in 3 hours.

Pals was amid the most-watched exhibits on Netflix right up until all 10 seasons of the display have been reclaimed previous 12 months by WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max.

Found on US tv from 1994 to 2004, it gained dozens of awards and garnered international celebrity for Aniston and her co-stars. ― AFP-Relaxnews