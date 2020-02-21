[‘friends’-reunion-specific-established-for-hbo-max-start]

LOS ANGELES — WarnerMedia’s new streaming assistance will debut with some excess “Friends.”

The enterprise introduced Friday that the whole original “Friends” forged will reunite for an unscripted specific that will be readily available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May.

A reunion has been lengthy-sought by fans of the NBC sequence, which ended its 236-episode operate in 2004. HBO Max will also carry each episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly preferred, which includes with youthful audiences who uncovered the clearly show when it was accessible on Netflix.

The display built Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into home names and received six Emmy Awards.

“Guess you could call this the just one where they all obtained back jointly — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max specific that will be programmed along with the complete ‘Friends’ library,” claimed Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s main written content officer.

The particular is staying named a “celebration of the beloved show” and will be shot on the same Burbank, California, soundstage where the series filmed.

The stars posted equivalent Instragram posts of an outdated publicity picture of all them with the caption, “It’s going on.” LeBlanc’s put up saved the identical message but went farther again in Tv set background — he utilized a “M-A-S-H” cast photograph rather.

The show’s stars and its co-creator, Marta Kauffman, have extensive fielded thoughts about a attainable reunion. Rumblings of an unscripted reunion particular picked up soon after the WarnerMedia introduced it would start its HBO Max company into the crowded streaming landscape.

It was also announced Friday that cable channel TBS will air the show’s entire run weekdays from 10 a.m. to four p.m.