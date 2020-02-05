Friends Star Matthew Perry Annoys With “Big News”

Matthew Perry said that “big news is coming” while speculation continues that friends will be reunited.

The 50-year-old actor who portrayed Chandler in the hit sitcom from the 90s and 100s wrote the tip today (February 5) on Twitter.

Good news is coming …

– Matthew Perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

It comes months after his co-star Jennifer Aniston told The Ellen Show that she was “working on something” with Perry and the other cast members, including Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter published an article in November last year in which an insider said that talks about HBO Max were “in progress” to host an unrecorded reunion special. However, the source made it clear that the discussions “are far from over and agreements with performers and creative people still have to be worked out”.

The cast of “Friends”. Photo credit: Getty

In December of last year, Aniston said she knew “nothing” about making a restart, but told People magazine, “And I’ll just keep going … we’ll try.”

“It’s an endless question, isn’t it? What could make a group of six actors even more proud? It brings joy to people every day.”

Perry and Cox shared a photo of themselves in November, a few weeks after Aniston posted a photo of a full cast reunion on Instagram.