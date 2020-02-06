‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry joined Instagram and the timing is suspicious

First, the good news. Matthew Perry has opened an Instagram account that fans of Friends fans can visit one of the most remarkable sitcom stars of all time. His first public foray on the platform was even announced by co-stars Lisa Kudrowand drew attention to the 50-year-old actor.

The bad news is that my guy hasn’t posted anything since creating an account apart from this self-referential nugget:

At the time of writing, Perry is only following 20 other accounts. His friends Castmates – that is, Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Matt Le Blanc – Everyone is there, together with his partner Molly Hurwitz, Kate Hudson and Robert Downey Jr.., his beloved LA Kings Hockey Team and Rick And Morty Mastermind Justin Roiland.

His appearance on the platform comes just a few days after sharing this on Twitter:

Good news is coming …

– Matthew Perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Given the growing speculation about reunion with friends, we think the appearance of his Instagram account is relatively suspicious. Since our husband is currently silent on the platform and refuses to share his love for the Fallout series of video games, it is crucial for us to temporarily put one of his contemporaries in the spotlight: the nanny star Fran Drescher.

For us, Drescher’s account is an international treasure. May Perry’s event items be as luxurious as this:

You can access Perry’s empty account here.

Image:

@ Lisakudrow / Instagram