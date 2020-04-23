FRIENDS Starhip Rookies, Apink, Jo Jung Suk, + BTS Week Gaon Weekts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the weeks 12 to 18 April!

Chart Album

A new group of boys at Starhip Entertainment made CRAVITY appear on the physical album chart this week, with their debut mini album “HIDE OUT: WE WANT IT” to hit the chart at number 1.

Apink’s new mini album “LOOKING FOR” debuted at No 2 on the chart this week, followed by NCT ​​127’s second studio album “Neo Zone,” which made it interesting to chart to No 3 seven weeks after release.

Finally, WINNER’s “Remember” and “Self-Portraits” of EXO Suho rounded out the top five at number 4 and number 5 respectively.

Download Chart

The new title track “Dumhdurum” Apinkur debuted at number 1 on this week’s digital download chart, tracked by Jo Jung Suk (from OST tvN “Hospital Playlist”) at number 2.

“Like You or Me” (literal translation) Kim Ho Joong enters the chart at number 3, “My Beliefs” by Young Chongun (from “Mister Trot”) from Chosun TV took number 4, and “Start” from Gaho OST from ” Itaewon Class “JTBC came in at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming chart

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming charts were the same this week: “Aloha” Jo Jung Suk added No. 1 on two charts, followed by MC “BLOOM” at number 2, Gaho Getting Started “at number 3, Apink” Dumhdurum ” at number 4, and Jang Beom June “the scent of your shampoo on Flowers” (from JTBC’s OST “Melo as My Nature”) at number 5.

Social chart

BTS continued its lead through Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” this week, when BLACKPINK came in at 2, Im Young Woong at 3, PSY at 4, and EXO at 5.

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?