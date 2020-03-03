[FriendsFest is returning to London as portion of a United kingdom tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Detectfor specifics of your info protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

FriendsFest is returning to the Uk in 2020.

Fans of the show can take a look at and take snaps in some of the iconic sets from the collection.

This contains Monica’s condominium, Joey and Chandler’s apartment and of study course Central Perk. Moreover you can recreate the opening title sequence – with umbrellas.

There will also be Good friends themed foodstuff and drink readily available to invest in and screening of episodes throughout the day.

The pageant has as soon as once more collaborated with Luna Cinema and it is expected to head to the new site of Clapham Popular, in between June 26 and July 12.

It can be beforehand taken around Kennington Park, together with much more not long ago in 2019 to mark the show’s 25th anniversary.

This year saw the 6 Buddies, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer announce a just one-off reunion distinctive.

HBO verified the unscripted exclusive will air in May well and is tentatively titled ‘The One particular Wherever They Received Back again Together’ and will also characteristic the show’s creators.

This upcoming FriendsFest tour will also head to Manchester, Milton Keynes and Bristol.

You can obtain out how to get tickets beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 10am on Friday March 6 by way of seetickets.com.

You can indicator up for presale tickets at friendsfest.co.united kingdom which will take area 48 hrs ahead of the normal sale.