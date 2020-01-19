Frigid cold wind shivers on Monday when the coldest air of the season breaks in!

Chill: Bring out the extra shifts, we’ll have a cool start to the new work week. The temperatures on Monday will not exceed the freezing limit and we will also have to deal with some bad winds. Gusts around 20-30 mph are likely to be mainly due to the first half of the day Monday, but windy conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday. Given the teenage temperatures tonight, it won’t be difficult for this wind chill to fall into the single digits, especially with wind. Waking up to go to the office on Monday morning will definitely be rough with the cold temperatures. The possibility that melted ice will freeze again tonight is definitely on the table. Black ice will remain a problem for the next few nights as the temperatures will be teenage!

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON: We’ve had a fairly decent route this winter with mild temperatures, but that has come to an end. The coldest air of the season feels good for the next few days, but starting on Wednesday it starts to leave. The maximum values ​​for this season until Wednesday are 5-10 degrees below the average. In the middle of the week there is a high pressure, which gives us somewhat warmer air by the end of the week. The highs on Thursday should rise back to the upper 30s and maybe the lower 40s. Friday looks like the warmest day of the week with potential for low to mid 40s, but we’ll bring more clouds back before our next system – and it looks like a tricky day!

Disagreement next weekend: We are checking whether more winter weather is possible next weekend. However, there are major disagreements between the models. A model that points to an all-rain event on Saturday and snow in the north for us. However, the other large model we’re looking at assumes that we’ll see dry, high-pressure weather in the northeast that brings in cold air on Saturday, and then a winter mix will move in on Sunday. Here are some major factors that need to be monitored. If this high pressure does not set to the northeast, it will likely rain mainly, if not completely. If so, we could at least see a winter mix, similar to this weekend!

Stay “Weather smartWith the Fox 43 Weather Team all week!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash

,