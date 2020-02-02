From a complicated life to the best fighter in history – the story of Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is one of the best fighters in history, winning championships in five weight classes.

Widely regarded as the greatest boxer of his time,

Mayweather tops Forbes’ official list of the highest-earning athletes in the

last decade.

Mayweather was born on February 24, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Born in Floyd Joy Sinclair, he won three national golden gloves and one Olympic bronze medal, according to Biography.com, before becoming a professional in 1996.

Mayweather

is synonymous with boxing. His father, Floyd Sr., was a welterweight

Candidate and his uncle Jeff Mayweather is a former WBA super featherweight

Champion.

Mayweather grew up with a drug-addicted mother in a family barely surviving the agony of poverty and spent part of his childhood under the care and warmth of his grandmother when his father was convicted of drug trafficking.

Without parental care and without anger, Mayweather

resorted to boxing as a platform to discharge the indignation and frustration of

without having to grow up with parental affection and care.

According to Biography.com, Mayweather’s life was complicated and the older Mayweather had a violent temper and was at risk as a drug dealer.

In 1978 Floyd Snr was shot in the leg when he was holding his little son. In 1993, he was sentenced to prison for trafficking in cocaine, while his mother Deborah also dealt with drug abuse.

Mayweather won its first championship as a super

Featherweight in 1998, later accumulating titles in four other weight classes

while maintaining an unbeaten record.

Mayweather’s career has accelerated since 2000, when he embarked on a seven-year course where many fans have praised him as one of the greats of the sport.

During this time he rose four times in the weight class and won the WBC lightweight title in 2002, the WBC super lightweight title in 2005 and the IBF, IBO, WBC and IBA welterweight titles in 2006. In 2007, he defeated Oscar De La Hoya for the WBC Super Welterweight Crown.

Its success led to higher yields. In 2010 he was the third highest paid American athlete with an annual income of over $ 60 million.

With his unmatched work ethic and willingness to be the best, his victories and paychecks only boosted his already strong ego. In a sport that is built on flying colors, he has proven to be one of the most polarizing figures in boxing. “My goal has always been to be one of the best fighters that have ever lived,” Mayweather said recently. “My career and my legacy are very important to me.”

Mayweather has been with him since the beginning of his boxing career

showered with a variety of prestigious awards, including Michigan State and

National State Golden Glove Champion Award, both of which he won three

Times, The Famous People reported.

In 1996 Mayweather won the bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympics Featherweight Championship. In 1998 and 2007 he won the International Boxing Fighter of the Year and the Wrestling of the Year Award.

He has been awarded the BWAA Fighter of the Year three times. He even won the Boxing Hall of Fame and ESPN Fighter of the Year awards. He is a six-time winner of the Best Fighter ESPY Award.

Rated by The Ring number one pound for pound in 2005

By 2008, in 2016, Mayweather had held three Guinness World Records for most fights

undefeated by a world champion boxer in a career, highest career pay-per-view

Sales for a boxer and the most expensive $ 1 boxing championship belt

Million.

Mayweather has surpassed all of the Forbes officials of the highest-paid athlete in the past decade, with $ 915 million net without sponsorship.

“I think his ability to use the earnings for himself is due to two things,” said Stephen Espinoza, Showtime vice president and general manager of sports and event programming.

“It is the realization at the beginning of his career that he wanted and needed to control his own marketing and image and how his events were presented. The second is that he had the ability to make it big, extravagant and loud and eye-catching.

“Surely other people have tried this business model. But trying this business model, relying on your own blood, sweat, and tears to maximize your event, won’t work if you haven’t built the kind of attraction that Floyd has over time. If Floyd weren’t Floyd, the business model wouldn’t work either. “