[from-an-‘overdraft-queen’,-sonia-lewis-is-now-a-college-student-personal-loan-doctor]

Sonia Lewis, usually identified as the “Student Loan Doctor” is the founder of the first black and female-owned scholar loan financial debt compensation company in the U.S.

Lewis came into the limelight in 2016 when she started off a coaching business enterprise to have interaction her Philadelphia neighborhood all over all money matters related to one’s pursuit of better education.

“I began performing consulting for folks in the church, then the church despatched the local community, and the group despatched good friends,” Lewis explained to the Shaderoom.

Via

her corporation, ‘The

pupil mortgage Health practitioner LLC, Lewis coaches, teaches and assists several impacted by

pupil financial loan credit card debt before, all through and after their training.

Prior to starting up the University student Financial loan Health care provider, Lewis herself stated she was dwelling paycheck-to-paycheck, and struggled with her very own student personal loan personal debt.

“My enthusiasm started out with my individual credit card debt. I necessary to get myself jointly and sit my have self down. I felt like other people wanted this too… Furthermore, I recognized there had been no classes to assist people today really have an understanding of their credit card debt,” she claimed.

She was unhappy with the system of how to get details about her pupil financial loans and it was then she decided she experienced to do some thing. For this reason she labored on her own finances and inevitably began doing work with shoppers to assist them regulate their university student loan debt.

Pic credit rating: Sonia Lewis/Linkedin

Lewis now runs a six-determine business and employs a crew of complete-time workers. The Pupil Personal loan Doctor educates other folks about their college student bank loan credit card debt and offers possible motion measures in building a approach for repayment.

Her objective is to support debtors turn into free of charge of debt to boost social mobility and prosperity building. Lewis schedules cell phone connect with appointments for these outside the house the Philadelphia spot.

As a consequence of her pioneering work, Lewis has acquired quite a few awards and her company has also received two citations by the Metropolis of Philadelphia for the impression she’s getting on life in just the Philadelphia neighborhood.

Currently, Lewis speaks as an skilled throughout all audiences and has been highlighted in Essence Journal, Forbes and many platforms nationwide. She was reportedly invited to share her know-how at the White Home Briefing on Advancing Fairness for Ladies and Ladies of Coloration.

Lewis is also a 3-time self-printed creator and runs an instructive podcast sequence.