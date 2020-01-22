From Baccalaureate to X Factor – Kiwi reality TV shows rated

The New Zealand Bachelorette premiere on Monday, with Lesina Nakhid-Schuster bidding to find true love. What better time for Sinead Corcoran to recap our history of reality TV and rank 15 of the many shows that preceded it. You’re welcome.

15. Married at first sight NZ

It started as a light “social experiment” where potential soul mates were matched by “experts” and married without ever meeting. Kiwi’s take on the Danish franchise has since strayed into questionable territory, most recently by inadvertently signing a groom with a pending domestic violence charge in the U.S. for last year’s series. Following allegations of revealed abuse, Three cut the story of the groom – but later this season the show was criticized after a competitor repeatedly called another candidate a “bitch”.

Ben and Aaron met at the altar in MAFS 2017. Photo / Provided

14. Heartbreak Island

Yep, just like the popular Love Island series, Heartbreak Island showed hot young singletons prancing up together on a tropical island, with regular opportunities to swap partners. The winning couple received $ 100,000, but the show was not without criticism. Viewers have criticized his depiction of dating as a popularity contest, but TVNZ said the pairs “reflect the realities of dating in the Tinder era”. It operated for two seasons.

13. The Great Kiwi Bake Off

Following the format of The Great British Bake Off (and the 20 other versions made around the world), this first screen hit in 2018. We are two seasons and a celebrity star but there have been no talking points that dominate the water cooler that emanated from the British original.

12. Miter 10 Dream Home

Contestants Reno Danielle McManus and Manu Clarkson shop at Miter 10 during the filming of Miter 10 Dream Home, 2013. Photo / Provided

in 1999, a small home improvement show started where couples quarreled to turn a dilapidated house into a dream house, while trying not to kill their partner in the process. “Just like The Block?” you ask. Yeah basically. It has worked for 11 amazing seasons.

11. Next Top Model of NZ

Brigette Thomas, winner of the New Zealand Next Top Model in 2011. Photo / Supplied

Originally created by American talk show host and model Tyra Banks, the Kiwi series aired in 2009 and lasted three seasons. The premise was simple: a group of genetically blessed young women lived together in a house and fought to death (not really) for a model contract and the title of New Zealand’s Next Top Model. Apart from the perfect bone structure, the show was not without controversy. Between teenage candidates posing topless, drinking and driving convictions and suspected drug use, headlines were common.

10. My NZ cooking rules

Based on the popular Australian format, the Kiwi version was created in 2014 and has had four successful seasons. Couples are fighting to transform an ordinary house into an instant restaurant with themed decorations and table settings for a night of pressure cooker. Nothing scandalously scandalous has ever happened.

9. Survivor NZ

Survivor NZ hit the screens in 2017 and followed a group of competitors who have been abandoned on an island, divided into tribes and have to search for food, water, fire and shelter. The candidates were elected each week and the winner scored $ 250,000 – not too shabby. It lasted two seasons, but since the contestants are just regular Joes, it has never been more interesting than watching the celebrities do something very similar to Treasure Island.

8. The X factor

Yes, just like NZ Idol (which we now know is derived from American Idol but originally from Popstars), competitors had to sing their way to the top. The show started in 2013 with MediaWorks confirming that the format rights to the show expired after a second upside-down season which saw husband and wife judges Natalia Kills and Willy Moon replaced mid-term after Moon compared an interpreter to Norman Bates. From Psycho.

7. NZ Idol

Guys, remember when it was 2004 and the stew was whether Michael Murphy or Ben Lummis was going to win NZ Idol? In case you missed it – Ben won, but it didn’t really make a two-way difference as they both quickly faded into the spotlight. The series lasted three seasons, and 16 years later, no one remembers a single competitor. Except Michael and Ben, obvs.

6. The Block NZ

The Australian series arrived on our shores in 2012 and follows four couples as they compete to renovate houses, sell them at auction and keep the exchange. It has been running for eight seasons but cracks in the format have started to appear (big play on plaster, right?). Last season was filled with quarrels, design creators and endless fillers, crowned by the most depressing live auction of all time, where three of the four couples went home with nothing, two apartments n failed to sell and one just encountered a reserve.

5. The Bachelor NZ

Ahh, who could forget the TV show that gave birth to New Zealand’s golden couple, Art and Matootles? Based on the popular American franchise, the series that keeps rose growers in business arrived in New Zealand in 2015 and lasted three seasons. The show followed about twenty women who competed for the attention and affection of said bachelor. Aside from Art and Matilda, who are now married with a baby, there have been no other successful relationships. Can we remind you when single Jordan Mauger threw a coin to decide on his winning license and threw it out two days later?

Naz Khanjani is also noteworthy: the sassy finalist of season two who then cut out shapes from Dancing with the Stars, launched a reality show, “Life of Naz”, on his website and gathered a suite of 100,000 on Instagram.

4. Celebrity Treasure Island

In 1997, a group of New Zealand stars had a few weeks off to vacation on a tropical island and fight over $ 50,000. The first phase of the show ran until 2008 – but everyone really remembers the days when Lana Coc-Kroft almost died walking on a little coral. Last year, TVNZ took it out of the safe and we were able to watch Sam Wallace earn $ 100,000 for Starship Hospital. Another series will be broadcast this year.

Celebrity Treasure Island featured celebrities Kiwi Shane Cameron, Gary Freeman, Matty McLean, Barbara Kendall, Lana Van Hout, Rosanna Arkle, Athena Angelou and Moses MacKay. Photo / provided

3. MasterChef New Zealand

The competitive reality TV cooking show climbed on our screens a decade ago and saw contestants compete in weekly cooking challenges. Despite the local version turning into a pair format which was discontinued in 2015, we cannot thank him enough for discovering Nadia Lim and her food bags, making days of having to go out of the house to make the but a distant memory.

2. Popstars

The pop group NZ True Bliss consisting of Carly Binding, Megan Cassie, Keri Harper, Joe Cotton and Erika Takacs. Photo / provided

It’s a crime we don’t talk about anymore, but this talent show created by Kiwi paved the way for behemoths like American Idol and The X Factor. Popstars hit the screens in 1999 when producer Jonathan Dowling formed the group of girls TrueBliss. It was revolutionary reality TV and remains one of the most successful TV ideas of all time, with the format sold in over 50 countries.

1. Dancing with the stars

David Seymour’s memorable steps in Dancing with the Stars, 2018. Photo / Provided

The boogying television show, based on the British series Strictly Come Dancing, hit Kiwi screens in 2005 and saw cha-cha celebrities around a dance floor named cha-cha-charity. It’s fun, family oriented and gets bonus points for being for a good cause. Eight seasons and, apart from the time Rodney Hide accidentally dropped his poor partner on the head, he remained relatively scandalous.

