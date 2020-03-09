From cash-strapped ATMs to hours of waiting: Yes, the relentless ordeal of banks – news

While some bank account holders of the crisis-stricken Yes Banks were given relief because they were able to withdraw money from an ATM on Sunday, others were angry.

In Delhi’s colony of new friends, some of those who tried to withdraw money from an ATM on Sunday morning were successful, while others who tried after noon were lucky.

A report by the Hindustan Times, published in Hindustan language, “Hindustan”, reported many incidents from across the nation’s capital, in which Da Bank customers faced inconvenience with non-cash ATMs. The lack of net banking and internet banking services also contributed to customer distress.

The Ashram resident couldn’t raise money at an ATM and then had to try his luck at another machine nearby. He told ‘Hindustan’ that he was trying to withdraw money from last week but could not get through due to long queues at various outlets and ATMs.

The ATM of Da Bank at the Kashmere Gate on Sunday finally issued cash on Sunday after two days. Yes, bank customers in the surrounding area breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to withdraw money.

Those who frequently visit the central market of Lajpat Nagar would know that the place has very few ATMs. You have to take a long walk through the market to bring cash. ATM That banks did not operate in the area on Sunday, causing problems for users.

Some other ATMs That banks in the nation’s capital did not issue cash because of the holidays.

A Meerut man who works in Delhi and lives in Laxmi Nagar, told Hindustan on Sunday that he had not been able to get the money in the last three days. The machines did not issue cash or had no money. Internet banking services also do not work to initiate online money transfers or transactions.

“Nothing can be done at least a month ago,” the man said.

RBI crisis market moratorium Yes Bank restricting raising money to Rs 50,000 for a month has caused panic among account holders lined up in front of branches and ATMs to withdraw their money.

Last year, the RBI had to impose a similar moratorium on Punjab Bank and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) which raised questions about the security of money of ordinary citizens in bank deposits.

