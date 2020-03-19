From walking fake dogs to applying leather suits, here are some Italian ways to keep boredom in state prison, making 60 million nations more than a week away.

– Walk dogs, but only live –

Italy is a land of dog lovers – and with a walk of four-legged friends is one of the easier ways to legally leave the house, even avid cat lovers have started dealing damage.

“That neighbor who stopped talking to you, on suspicion that your innocent creature was keeping an eye on her robe, is now smiling and offering to sit in the dog,” Corriere della Sera editor Massimo Gramellini quips.

But despite the fact that there are about 27 million dogs in Italy according to the environmental group Legambiente, there are not enough warm-blooded hounds.

The Romans were seen walking pigs.

And after the satirical videos went viral showing people running fake dogs for a walk, some Italians apparently thought it was worth a try.

The mayor of the city of Mamoiad in Sardegna was forced to state that dogs walking “must be alive.”

In Rome, Gramellini said he “spotted a distinguished master across the street walking a stuffed animal on a leash,” and who even went so far as to “bend down to collect invisible feces.”

– Lycra up –

Italians may have declared themselves to be more fond of football than their own mothers, but for decades their true sports passion was cycling.

The iconic photo of 1952 greats Gino Bartali and Fausto Coppi passing a water bottle during a particularly grueling climb on the Tour de France has become a symbol for Italians who team up to become world champions.

Fast forward to today, and the Italians want to use exercise to get out of the house, they pull on leather suits with padded bottoms worthy of the Giro d’Italia to move up and down empty streets and river fronts.

“More exercise than sports if Italy hosted the Olympics,” said one police officer at a checkpoint in the Italian capital Corriere della Sera.

The question is how many Lycra fans have actually been able to repair the sweat, he said.

– Make sausages –

Globalization has brought fast food to Italy and expanded its profession rapidly. In those days, when grandma got up with larvae to prepare a four-course meal for the extended family, it seemed a long time ago.

But the Coldiretti Agricultural Association has reported an increase in the number of people dusting their tongs – almost one in three households is now passing the time by making such comfortable food as spinach gnocchi and sausage and cabbage packets.

From celebrity chefs to frustrated Z-list celebrities, half of Italy seems to be posting videos of herself sharing delicate recipes for Emilia Romagna’s pork tortellas, Calabrian strawberry jam or Campania cherry pie.

– Direct Your Inner Michelangelo –

Italy has created some of the world’s greatest artists, from Leonardo da Vinci to Rafael and Michelangelo. Some, like Tintoretto, did their best, while around them people died of the plague.

Today, their compatriots abolish stumping and painting for hours, while their children scramble for coloring books.

However, some creative souls are shocked by supermarkets that refuse to sell pens, paints or paper because this goes against government rules for selling only essential goods, such as food and medicine.

This means that everything else, from vegetable foods to laundry, is not on the shopping list.

“That rule runs the risk of creating a public order problem: I’ve seen customers get very angry because they couldn’t buy a pair of pants,” Republican supermarket director Conad Francesco Pugliese told Repubblica daily.

