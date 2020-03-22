From Delhi to Kerala, country watches Janta Curfew fight Covid-19 – News from India

Several roads have been abandoned, Delhi subway stations have been closed and public places have been closed as the country watches the Janta curfew which started at 7am. A police watch is being watched to break the Covid-19 coronavirus transmission chain that has killed four people and infected more than 300 in the country so far.

The voluntary curfew will last until 9pm.

In Chennai, authorities placed panels in front of the marina and announced that they would be closed. Appropriate police are also present in the area. “There is a restriction on a large gathering of people. So, we are organizing a prayer session through YouTube so that we should not come to church at Holy Mass,” said George Anthony Swamy, Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore.

From Ludhiana in Punjab to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, roads are empty and shops closed. Delhi Metro stations also wear a bleak look. The Delhi Metro Metro Corporation (DMRC) has announced that its services will be closed on Sunday when the country watches Janta Curfew.

Within minutes, #JantaCurfew is starting today.

Let’s all be part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 threat. The steps we are taking now will help in the coming times.

Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

“Janata curfew is an important step for people’s health. I ask all of you to abide by the guidelines given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Jant Curfew, ”BJP President JP Nadda tweeted on Sunday morning in Hindi.

All citizens who forbid those who work for basic services are required to remain indoors for 14 hours of self-driving.

India is currently in stage 2 transmission of Sars-CoV-2 virus. Today’s ‘public hourly rate’ is a precautionary measure aimed at reducing the chances of coronavirus disease spreading to more people and ensuring that the country does not move on to phase three – community transfer.

“This is the first major step to prevent human-to-human transmission of Sars-CoV-2. First, this move will help to check the spread of the virus from infected to others. And second, people in the country can be tested for the bigger challenges ahead, as the Prime Minister said, “said Dr Arvind Kumar, chairman of the Center for Thoracic Surgery, Sir Gangaram Hospital, in a video released by the government in his Twitter feed MyGov India.

Indian Railways has announced that no passenger trains will drop off from any junction in the country from midnight on Saturday to 10pm on Sunday as part of the Janta police watch.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, the prime minister asked people to stay in the safety of their homes for as long as possible during the Jante Police Hour. However, people can get out of absolutely essential services such as an emergency or needed healthcare.

