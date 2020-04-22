From Delhi to UP, cops run powerful 744km relays to deliver drugs – News from India

A tweet, six police vehicles (PRVs), an ambulance, good Samaritans, 16 hours and 744 km – it takes spiritual relatives to get to the medicines, from Safdarjung Delhi Hospital to the Septuagenarian in Bahraich Uttar Pradesh.

He just tweeted Gulam Mustafa Khan, a state headquarters practicing at the Delhi Stadium, asking for help delivering medication to his grandfather, a septuagenarian in Begumpur, Bahrain.

“On Monday around 4:24 pm, Khan in a tweet sought help from the Delhi police to arrange for the delivery of medication to his grandfather Nurul Huddi in Bahraich village,” said Asim Arun, additional managing director of the UP 112 Emergency Center.

Asim said additional Delhi Deputy Police Commissioner Parwinder Singh immediately responded to a tweet and obtained medicines collected from Safdarjung Hospital after showing details of Nurul Hudd’s prescription at around 7.35pm on Monday.

He said the Delhi police had coordinated with colleagues from Gautambuddh Nagar district (Noida) and handed over medicines to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), traffic, Gautambuddha Nagar Rajesh S.

Asim further said that Rajesh S, with the help of a traffic inspector, handed over the medication to ambulance driver Kapil Tewari who was moving from Delhi to Delhi, Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh via Lukan. He said the ambulance had handed over the drugs to the UP-112 police vehicle (PRV) on the Agra-Lucknow toll highway after arriving in Lucknow at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Asim said that the PRV members then handed over the drugs to another PRV at the Bara Birwa crossing in Alambagh, and that PRV carried it to hand over to the third PRV at the Polytechnic crossing on Faizabad Road in Lukavna.

He said that the third PRV staff then persuaded a junior government engineer, Mahip Kumar Singh, who was traveling from his hometown of Lukan to a post office in Shravasti district to hand over medicines to another PRV at the Bahraich border.

Asim said the junior engineer handed over the drugs to the fourth PRV at the Bahraich border, from where he passed through the hands of two other PRV staff to reach the patient’s hands on Tuesday at around 8am.

. (ToTranslate tags) Covid 19