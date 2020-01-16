from homeless people to university graduates and beyond – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLca2f36d837cfd5d622fa8fd3f2a1f1ef11%

Antonio Dawkins had his “procedure, quote; in a science.

He always provided a shower after soccer training. He walked outside with his teammates before duplicating himself and said he had forgotten something in the children’s room for physical education. When he left, he opened the door. Then he waited outside and occasionally avoided asking that he wait for his journey home.

There was no ride. There was usually no home. When everyone left, Dawkins walked to the outside entrance of the dressing room. He would come in, close the door behind him and settle for the night.

Dawkins hid the fact that he had no home for coaches and teammates at Fort Mill High School (S.C.), which from time to time had been as a freshman. He felt comfortable enough, but not enough to reveal the difficulties he encountered when the school day ended.

“It’s easy to say I could have gotten help,” Dawkins told Sporting News. “Sixteen, 17, 18, that’s one of the most embarrassing things, come to someone and say,” Hey, my family and I don’t have a house, can you take me? “

When Dawkins first arrived in Fort Mill in December 2012, her mother, Brandy Freeman, worked in a contract job that allowed her, Dawkins, and her younger sister to stay in a hotel near the school. When he lost his job, he and his family were in North Carolina, too far away for Dawkins to find reliable transportation. Then he would stay with friends, if possible. It wasn’t always like that.

For a period of a week, he slipped into the dressing room at night to have a place to sleep.

“If I can, I’ll try to go to one of my friends’ houses,” Dawkins said. “If not, I have to perform my normal procedure.”

Dawkins no longer has to hide the circumstances of his home life: he is no longer homeless after leaving Bluefield College (W.Va.), where he played football, and in December 2018 he graduated with degrees in interdisciplinary studies and mass communication.

Dawkins acknowledges that he would not be where he is now if he had not opened himself to his coaches and teammates in Fort Mill. And, he said, he wouldn’t be here without football.

Antonio Dawkins sits where he sometimes slept in the Fort Mill children's dressing room.

Outside the field, Dawkins was quiet, at least about his home life. No one was stronger in him. He loved the sense of belonging to the Fort Mill football team. He liked to stand in the corner and chew on the receivers he had to deal with every day in practice.

Those few hours after school were a precious distraction. During the day, Dawkins was concerned about how he would come home after school or where he would spend the night. He was worried about finding something to eat or keeping the secret about his homelessness.

Those problems disappeared in practice. But not always and not at all.

“I often thought about what would happen if I stopped practicing, where I would go and things like that,” Dawkins said. “The moment I started thinking about that while practicing, I would practice poorly.”

At one of those moments, former Fort Mill defense coordinator Bill Geiler pulled Dawkins aside.

“Coach Geiler told me,” Zinc or swim, “and he has stayed with me since,” Dawkins said. “He just told me:” Whether you sink or swim. “Succeed if you become like everyone else you’ve seen. I don’t have many options. Or I’m different, I’m going to study, do my thing or become a failure.

“I told him I wanted to swim.”

It was a day after the training that the coaches finally understood Dawkins’ fight. They asked the players if a leader wanted to address the team. Dawkins stood before his teammates to speak, but discovered that he could not. His body took over and betrayed the secret he had tried to keep.

Not long after, Dawkins sat down with Geiler and Fort Mill coach Ed Susi to explain his situation.

“We think,” What should we do to help this child? “Because I was very proud,” said Susi, now an offensive coordinator at Lancaster High School (South Carolina). “That is very difficult for every high school child to say:” Hello, coach, I didn’t eat, I didn’t shower, I didn’t do this or that. “

The trainers made sure that they would load Dawkins with protein bars during breakfast and lunch. Before Freeman lost his job, he would receive transportation from the trainers, or they would give his teammates gasoline money so they could take him home.

In Dawkins’ spring semester last year at Fort Mill, Freeman was able to find work again. This allowed him to rent a house across the street from the school. Sometimes they no longer had electricity, water or heat. It didn’t matter: together they called it their home.

“I thought,” Antonio, we have a house, “Freeman told SN.” He said, “I don’t care what it looks like, yes, yes, we have a house and it’s across the street.”

“I won’t be late for school.”

The house was an immediate relief for Freeman and his family, he said, but he cannot rule out the role that Fort Mill High School played in helping his son.

“I think his coaches could see that we were trying to make it work and that they were willing to help him in every way possible. Fort Mill was great, “Freeman said. “They were a great school. I think it was part of the journey it should have been. It didn’t happen by chance. We were ordered to be there. “

Antonio Dawkins outside the house his mother rented when he was in high school.

Antonio Dawkins outside the house his mother rented while in high school (Karisa Maxwell / Sporting News).

With that support, Dawkins was able to perform better in class. His stopovers at earlier schools (Fort Mill was the sixth high school where he attended) still had an impact on his overall average, but he became an excellent student in every way.

And soccer player.

When Dawkins first arrived at Fort Mill, he was confused because of his height with a sophomore student: “He was a little boy,” Susi said, but a year and a half later he became one of the best makers of Fort Mill games. He earned the title of defensive player of the week three times as a senior, defending four interceptions and eight passes.

These efforts did not go unnoticed.

–

Dawkins remembers how he initially refused to be enthusiastic about going to college. Also think of the moment when the fantasy became tangible. He came home one day, long after he had played his last hit at Fort Mill, to see a great package from Chowan University at his door. He and his best friend Tee Muhammad took him inside and saw for himself: a scholarship offer.

Cried tears of joy. And when Freeman found out, she cried too.

“It was as if we had won the lottery,” Freeman said.

The offers started to come in: from Limestone College, Ave Maria University, Newberry College, Mercer and Campbell, among others. Football, once a distraction for Dawkins, was now a means of escape. But he first had to reach another milestone.

“For me, graduated from high school, for my family, I was happy,” Dawkins said. “As for me, what went through my mind, I had to do that. This is part of the journey. “

The next step was for Dawkins to go to Division III Bethany College, a small liberal arts school in West Virginia, to begin his college career in 2014. Two years later, feeling that he had achieved everything there, he switched to Central NC Division I. But the scenario in Durham, North Carolina, was too familiar and offered too many distractions and opportunities to get into trouble. On the recommendation of a coach, he switched to the NAIA Bluefield College. In the rural setting of Bluefield, West Virginia, Dawkins was able to keep the focus on the school.

While he was there, he lived in a three-bedroom apartment on campus, far from the dressing room where he once rested his head. He made the Dean’s List every semester (something he also achieved at Bethany and N.C. Central). Dawkins, who once wondered where his next meal would come from, could choose when and what he wanted to eat (because he hopes to play professionally, it was and still is a mixture of salmon, sweet potatoes, brown rice and spinach). )

Antonio Dawkins in the field for Bluefield.

Antonio Dawkins in the Bluefield field (Christian Simpson / Sporting News).

On the football field, the same tenacity that Dawkins showed in Fort Mill helped him to become a striking appearance for the Rams, who had one of the best pass defenses of the NAIA with him in high school in 2017. In two seasons he put together 55 tackles, 17 defended passes, two interceptions (one returned for touchdown), three recoveries of a loose ball and two forced loose balls.

His magnetic personality, competitive nature and hard work attracted people to him. But just like in Fort Mill, he kept the circumstances of his education secret.

“I didn’t know anything about his education until an article about him appeared last summer and I couldn’t believe what had happened because you didn’t know now,” Bluefield coach Dewey Lusk told SN. “It’s not that he doesn’t want you to know, but he doesn’t have that in his sleeve either.”

–

Now that the Dawkins story has been opened, he hopes to serve as an inspiration for children going through equally difficult circumstances, to show that “you don’t have to become what you see or your environment.”

That is the decision that Dawkins was confronted with at Fort Mill: “Sink or swim.” Now he openly admits that he has almost taken the wrong decision.

“I really haven’t seen a future in too much of everything,” Dawkins said. “I felt that everything failed.”

More than six years later, Dawkins is no longer homeless. He’s engaged. He graduated from the university. Ultimately, he wants to use his education to start a marketing company, suitably enough, to create awareness for small businesses.

Regardless of what your future holds, those who know you best only have faith in it. How could they not, after seeing what they have overcome?

“He will do well. Whatever you come in, you’ll be fine, “Susi said. “I hate to say that having all those setbacks has made him what he is today, but he made the right decisions. You can’t say that about many species that would be in your situation. “

Freeman said, “He has so much impulse, so much desire to succeed, that I don’t see him failing … … it will be great anyway.”

Dawkins has options in the future. He strives to play professional football, has brought him here and knows the inherent difficulty of trying that performance.

In August 2019, Dawkins told SN that he had signed with the China Arena Football League for a season as a player of Beijing Lions. He contacted SN in January 2020 to tell him that he had signed with the Bears of the Professional American Football League. The LFA has signed a non-binding letter of intent to work with the Canadian Football League, where Dawkins plans to play after the LFA 2020 season.

But then he was confronted with more difficult obstacles. This is just the following.

“I know I have to work 10 times harder than anyone,” Dawkins said. “That’s all I had to do in my life.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since an earlier version.

Jacob Janower from SN contributed to this report.