From janitor to operator of a multimillion-dollar oil empire, meet up with Stephen Hightower

“If you never feel that you can be great, you are going to in no way be excellent,” stated President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Stephen Hightower.

Hightower is 1 of America’s top oil tycoons with $434 million in income but lifestyle was not so easy for him at the starting.

His initial position was doing work nights and weekends for his parents’ cleaning enterprise. But, “I wanted more,” Hightower claimed.

“I started out as a janitor. I started off cleaning floors and bathrooms and undertaking people points that most people would hardly ever even aspiration of performing,” Hightower mentioned on CNBC’s “Blue Collar Millionaires.”

In 1978, Hightower graduated from Wright Point out University in Dayton, Ohio and he started his individual modest design corporation.

Pic Credit score: Hightowers Petroleum

Although attempting to develop his small business amidst the struggle with access to credit score, Hightower learned about a application to promote fuel in Ohio.

Discouraged with the hurdles he was encountering in design, Hightower made an oil and transportation small business, “Hightowers Petroleum Co.” in 1983.

By 1984, he had just one particular personnel, an accountant. The business didn’t quickly expand as anticipated but when Hightower observed the company’s initial $100, he was tremendous fired up.

“I don’t forget when our very first one particular hundred dollar bill arrived in, I just keep in mind our enjoyment,” he mentioned.

These days, his firm purchases oil products and solutions from refiners and delivers all those products to company consumers these as FedEx and GM all above the place, with 85 workforce and product sales of 140 million gallons of oil per year.

From those humble beginnings and by means of persistence, generate, and willpower, Hightower has developed his wholesale gasoline distribution organization into an electricity methods company.

Currently, that business is recognized all through North The usa for its shopper services, integrity, resourceful gas distribution design and pro handling of advanced upstream and downstream concerns, the company’s web page claims.

Hightower credits his success to his father whom he suggests shared some words of knowledge with him.

“As extensive as you are trustworthy, and as extensive as you really do not try out to conquer everyone, and you do the right issue, then you have the skill to be thriving. And that I feel is the greatest tips that I’ve had and that I can give to any individual else,” he stated.

Pic Credit: asianentrepreneur.org

“When people today question me would I at any time have imagined I would be wherever I am now? Absolutely,” Hightower, who has normally experienced large dreams, advised CNBC.

“Because

if you don’t feel that you can be wonderful, you are going to by no means be terrific. And I knew

that I was gonna be terrific a extensive, prolonged time ago.”

The previous janitor mentioned he did not increase up viewing soccer, but since he sees the potential to make cash by getting an trader, “now, I am a soccer enthusiast.” He also owns a stake in FC Cincinnati, a specialist soccer club.

His corporation, which has won around 40 awards with the most modern being the 2019 Basic Motors Supplier of the Calendar year, has a Joint Undertaking in Nigeria and an business in South Africa, integrated as Hightowers Petroleum, SA.

“I nevertheless have not created it”, Hightower said. “I’m even now a very humble individual who’s seeking to do the most effective that they can and truly just one day actually make it because I comprehend what genuine cash is. And the money that I’m actively playing with, some individuals use for, you know, workout.”