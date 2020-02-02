From license to reality ... Meghan Markle is said to have appeared in a reality show, but it could have been a joke!

Things first reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now free to live their lives separately from the British royal family. Recent developments show that they are actively looking for opportunities and will deal with numerous passion projects. They seem to be settling down and are happy to have made Canada their part-time home. And now that they are doing “normal” things again, Megan’s urge for acting may be reactivated.

Today’s news reports have been raging. It was initially reported that Meghan would be featured in an upcoming wedding show, but ENews quickly released a statement that finally shut down the rumor mill. Was this a leak they wanted to silence, or was it really false news that was originally reported?

Back in their element

Page six reported, “Meghan Markle’s first post-royal appearance will be a Canadian reality show about second weddings.” The show is called “I Do, Redo”, which gives couples the opportunity to have another wedding after their first one has fallen flat.

If anyone knows how to host a world-class wedding, it’s Meghan Markle!

But wait a minute … did you spill the beans too soon, or is it all a joke?

“I’ll do” two times

Meghan’s beast, wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, plays the main role in the series, and it seemed natural to call in her much better-known friend to improve the ratings. Fans would love to see the former suit star on the small screen again, but after the “announcement” that Meghan would join her friend for some on-air fun, it turned out not to happen at all could. If this message is in fact incorrectly reported, questions arise about who would do it and why.

The fake news allegations

About insiders

Now Jessica Mulroney takes center stage, as this is not the first time that she has interfered in her friend’s reputation. A recent Daily Mail article shows her past manipulation of Meghan Markle’s interviews, which overshadows the wedding stylist’s possible involvement in this false report.

After E! News, the rumors that Meghan will be on the Netflix show are just that … rumors. But that doesn’t mean that things are set in stone. Meghan may be keeping her involvement secret so that after a while she can oil her “acting muscles” outside of television.

Hello Hollywood!

With this series (if she’s actually there) and her upcoming voice-over appearance with Disney, Hollywood seems to have Megan’s back. Your options seem plentiful and lucrative! Could this be the reason why she and her husband left the palace?

We are curious whether this is false news or whether there is truth behind the rumors.

