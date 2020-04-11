From Liverpool streets to the UFC: Molly McCann has always been a warrior

When Molly McCann decided to devote her life to a professional fight, she asked her mother for permission to return to Liverpool for training.

McCann and her family left their hometown many years earlier. Raising a fly on the streets of Liverpool was difficult, even more difficult because of her mother’s addiction.

They moved to Bournemouth when her mother Sharon recovered.

‘New life. My mother was more stable there. A lot of my family moved there, ”said McCann Metro.co.uk.

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

“I grew up with my mother during the recovery period. My family and my mother are recovering. It was a crazy time to live. There wasn’t much money or time.

“She worked at any time, placing me where she could. When she had to go to meetings, I went with her. Since I was a child, I have always listened to people share their stories and overcome adversities. I’ve always been part of this community.

“There is a huge community in Bournemouth, where my mother lives. I am like their little child NA (Anonymous Drugs). “

McCann was born in Liverpool (photo: Getty)

“It was the tribe that raised this warrior. I have always seen open and honest people. She never hides anything – she added.

“Communication and honesty are the basis. It may go wrong the first time, but you learn how to express yourself.

“To be handsome and be a role model and be what an athlete should be, you have to endure all this, take good and evil.”

McCann is one of the rising British stars in the UFC. In a series of three victories, she was on the UFC card in London before canceling the event due to a coronavirus pandemic.

More: UFC



But the 29-year-old’s path to becoming a warrior began before she discovered MMA at university. Persecuted at school, McCann was once “jumped” by 15 girls. Her mother took her to karate and switched to kickboxing, but at the beginning of 2000 the girls were barely allowed to train, let alone compete.

“We just couldn’t go to the gym at this stage in Liverpool. My mother’s friends will take me on their own, ”McCann explained.

“I stopped and played football. It was my only true love. When football did not work, I returned to boxing.

“He began the competition and was added to the Olympic track. My weight class was not added, so I moved to university and discovered MMA. Sometimes you feel this feeling.

McCann wants to inspire the next generation (Photo: Getty)

“I watched it once on TV, five in the morning, I sent an email to the gym to say that I would be the next day. I wanted to be like Ronda Rousey.

“Five years ago I won the world title and a few weeks later I signed a contract with UFC. I was involved in this from the very beginning. The sky jumped up. “

And when McCann knew that he wanted to become a professional MMA player, she decided to return to the city that her family left.

“We lost my dad a few years ago. When we went through the toughest part of this sadness, my mother said I was allowed to go back to Liverpool to train – she said.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYvexd8AGv4 (/ embed)

“You need certain people and training partners to do what we do. I felt soft in Bournemouth.

“I need what is raw and ready to grow. It was part of my fighting style. You have a coastal town or the mean streets of Liverpool. In Liverpool you have to fight every round, teeth and nails. “

McCann has been constantly rebuilding herself throughout her career in MMA. She lost her debut in the octagon in Liverpool when the UFC first honored her hometown.

It was a crushing blow to McCann, but she learned from her mother that man always invents himself.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. From the very beginning I was for everyone – she said.

“I’ve had my lowest days. My mother said, “You are cut out of my fabric, that’s why I know you will be fine.”

“There were days when I didn’t feel I could live, let alone fight. Everyone around me has done something to believe that everything is possible.

“Every voice that came to my ear from my mother or uncle, as well as a few teachers who did not give me away, was positive.

“It has always been there, you will, you can, now go and do it. I’ve always felt that spine and stability. “

McCann lost her debut at UFC (Photo: Getty)

The liver improved her skills in the city where she once fled, and McCann explained that although her reasons for fighting may have changed, the feeling in the heat of battle is never the case.

“When I grew up and saw the changes around me and the level of participation of young girls and people, it’s probably more focused on inspiring the next generation,” thought McCann, who trains at the Next Generation MMA gym.

“Fighters try to explain this feeling, but you can never understand it … When the singer hits this note, it is their real expression.

“When I master a skill, I know I can ruin someone with this skill – it’s the purest form of expression I have. I feel that this is the right poetry in motion.

“You perform, but your legs are shaking and you have to go to the toilet 15 times.

McCann has three winning bands (photo: Getty)

“Only people who go to war will know how it feels. It is the instinct to fight or escape. Your lips are dry.

“Your vision is developing. You are so nervous, but you focus on that winning feeling you have, the feeling of celebrating with your family.

“The statement by many warriors says that you don’t really feel alive until you find yourself in this moment. Chasing this feeling

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that holds back sport worldwide, McCann’s predictable future is unclear.

But McCann is proud to be a role model and takes this situation very seriously, knowing what effect one person can have.

“In fact, the more successful I am, the less important it is to me,” said McCann.

“It has never been easy and clean cut. It was always a fight, always hard and difficult. “

“I remember going to the boxing gym when I was allowed to box for the first time, and my trainer participated in boxing competitions in which Katie Taylor trained,” she continued.

“My trainer recorded her. She had a special attack. I was told to study and be like her.

“It was crazy because Matchroom invited me to see the last fight in Manchester in November.

“I watched her in the camera in 2005, watching her title at the MEN Arena. For the first time I saw the attitude of men to women in a crowd with my own eyes.

“It was close to 50/50. It’s madness. Women fighters are now respected in exactly the same way as men. “

MORE: Josh Thomson tells Danie White UFC that he is “playing with fire” and risking his life fighting during the coronavirus crisis

MORE: Dana White confirms plans for the SIXTH attempt of the “damn” fight Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can find more stories like this on our sports website.