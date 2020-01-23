From Michigans Bredeson to St. John’s Bartch | National sport

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile during Senior Bowl week can deliver some great stories. We said it yesterday in the form of Dayton TE Adam Trautman, a player trying to delete the “asterisk” next to his name, indicating a lower level of competition. However, Trautman is not from the lowest level of university ranks represented in Mobile.

St. John’s Offensive Lineman (MN) Ben Bartch is.

Bartch was recruited to Division 3 school, gained £ 70 at the start of his career on campus, and switched to the offensive line, where he held a prominent position for the Johnnies. His story is also fascinating since he completed his studies in psychology and spent a semester abroad in South Africa.

But Bartch can play the OT position and play it well. We’ll discuss his previous performance in Mobile in a minute, but Chicago Bears fans should take note of this. When I asked him about his preferred blocking scheme on Tuesday, he emphasized his preference for the inside zone game. “I enjoy the inner zone. It requires some level of communication with other players in your area. I enjoy making combo blocks with other players. It’s really a team style. “

Does that sound like someone Matt Nagy wants in a bear uniform?

North Roster

With two days of practice in the books, I wanted to highlight some of the offensive linemen that have been noticed so far. We can start inside as Chicago tries to regulate Kyle Long’s resignation from the guard position. There are a couple of guards that have noticed this week, especially in passing. First, could be Ben Bredeson, from the University of Michigan. He did some impressive reps on Tuesday, first against Of which Hamilton from Ohio State. Bredeson showed a great first handshake that was almost violent with the left hand and finally drove Hamilton onto the lawn. He also had a fascinating representative against it McTelvin Agim from Arkansas. The security guard was slapped a little inside, but kept in touch with Agim and was able to recover with his right arm to put the representative in a stalemate.

His ability to counteract rapid movements flashed later when he exited to the right for protection, but the defender tried to cut his left shoulder. Bredeson was able to recover and “ride and carry” the defender out of his pocket.

During some parts of the training on Tuesday, he showed some strength. First against Darrion Daniels, the great defense device from Nebraska. Bredeson showed good upper body strength to cope with the initial movement of the bull rush, but good footwork to cope with the late counter-movement inwards. In a small rematch with Agim, he then managed very well to hit the defender with a solid combination of upper body strength and side speed.

Another player who impressed in the interior was Jonah Jackson from Ohio State. On Tuesday, he showed very good length and strength in his arms, which helped Agim to a certain game. Later in training, he was hit very late in the repeat of Larrell Murchinson by N.C. State, but in a real world, the ball would probably have been in the hands of its quarterback at this point. Jackson reinforced his torso even more and handled a bull rush from Daniels on the inside. My favorite game from training on Wednesday was a replay against Agim when he won with his first shot but was able to manage a late turn from the defender, with only his left arm acting as a steel wall between Agim and the pocket.

Another guard I will mention from the Northern Squad is Hakeem Adeniji from Kansas. He fought temporarily and especially against a representative on Tuesday Jason Strowbridge from UNC when Adeniji couldn’t finish the game and gave up pressure. But as Tuesday dawned, he seemed to be improving and showing some strength against Daniels when he rocked the Nebraska product with his first hit and then rode it out of his pocket when Daniels tried to counter with a swim. But Wednesday was really impressive, he ended an attempted Strowbridge bull rush with a win and managed another bull rush from Neville Gallimore with a strong anchoring of the lower body to assert itself. He came when the week unfolded.

Looking outside for a moment, a player who sometimes flashed was OT Matt Pearl from the University of Connecticut. Pearl performed very well on Tuesday, such as a game against EDGE Carter Coughlin from Minnesota, where Pearl showed a very fluid kick slide, as well as good hand strength and length to block the defender. Against the talented edge breaker Joshua Uche Pearl from Michigan was able to anchor and assert himself against the crusher with his upper and lower body strength.

After all, I wanted to mention two centers in the Kader Nord Nick Harris from Washington and Matt Hennessy from the temple. Both were very impressive with a great combination of upper body strength, footwork, lateral speed and awareness.

South Roster

We can start with how we opened the play with Bartch of St. Johns. He did a great job on Tuesday, winning almost all the reps he had on the left tackle. He showed both upper body strength and hand strength, which made him an impressive duel in Division III, but he also showed the athleticism that underlies his background as a tight end and as a high school basketball player. His day could probably be encapsulated against in a repeat Jabari Zuniga from Florida. Bartch stoned the defender with his first blow and then simply rode him out with a flowing leg and sideways mobility and around the bow of the bag. Similar to Trautman, Bartch showed early and often that he belongs at this level.

I should mention that I have to step in at the guard because of Chicago’s urgent needs Logan Stenberg from the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats offensive line was a solid group this year, and Stenberg was a big part of their local success. We can start with its base as it shows the ability to mirror, reset, and anchor against many types of pass rusher. On a representative against Marlon Davidson From Auburn, he was able to mirror himself and slide against the defender. He gave up a small piece of real estate, but dropped the anchor and stopped the intrusion. He also showed very good hands, especially on a representative against Robert Windsor, where Sternberg showed great hand position and power in his arms.

My favorite moment so far was another representative against Windsor. The Penn State product tried a combination of moves in this game, first a bull rush and then a violent crack with the right arm. But Stenberg handled it perfectly, stoned the first blow and then rode it to his chest after contacting the crack up. Very impressive to see how Stenberg combats Windsor’s counterattack.

A player who undercame me a bit inside was John Simpson, the guard by Clemson. At times he fought particularly hard against it Javon Kinlaw, although that would be expected. Kinlaw knocked him out with one movement when Simpson smelled his first blow. He also lost to Davidson in a repeat when he sniffed again on his first hit and Davison was able to hit him with a swim. Perhaps a good sign of the Clemson product, he learned from this mistake and when Davidson tried to hit him with a swim later, Simpson was ready for it and just rode the defender out of his pocket and away from his “quarterback”. “

Another player inside who showed some skill was Damien Lewis, the LSU guardian. He had two different reps against Kinlaw this week. The first time he faced a bull rush by the acclaimed South Carolina defender, but he was able to lock him up and, while being pushed back a bit, he was finally able to stand up to the power movement. Later in a clash between the two, Kinlaw “won” with a late turn, but that win probably came after the ball was out of the quarterback’s hands. Before this rotation, however, Lewis mirrored the first stitch step and cut off Kinlaw, rode it and mirrored it perfectly.

In the middle on site, Lloyd Cushenberry was one of the stars of the week. Both Matt Miller and Daniel Jeremiah approached the LSU center for good reason. He handled some reps against Kinlaw very well and showed great strength in his lower body with an enormous ability to anchor and stone defenders. A perfect example is a representative he was against Benito Joneswhen he stoned the Mississippi defensive device at the point of attack and barely gave up an inch.

Schofield’s Senior Bowl Day 2 QB nuggets: Herbert and Love did it, but Hurts’ deep talent continues to stand out

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition