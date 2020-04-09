From NBA2K to eNASCAR, is e-sports new, well, sports?

“Men, start the engine,” said the familiar reflation. And on signal, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Bush, and the other drivers were all ready for the race. Rather than burning a car with the Dixie Vodka 400 in Miami, NASCAR drivers practiced social distance and were not close to each other.

Instead, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro series, broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 on March 22, was a multiplayer esports contest. The drivers were essentially playing NASCAR video games [although a bit more sophisticated than home users]. No rubber? No way? no problem. Over 900,000 viewers participated in the TV race.

Over the past few weeks, the country’s craving for sports has been overwhelming, after the NBA, major leagues, and other major sports leagues canceled or postponed the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, from virtual car racing to online basketball games and television debuts in the Rocket League [a video game that combines car fighting and soccer], e-sports are now growing fast and applauding millions of sports fans. I’m taking a bath.

The change was most apparent at ESPN. ESPN has been hit particularly hard by almost every major sport-interrupted play. On Sunday, April 5, Disney-owned sports broadcaster hosted a 12-hour esports programming at ESPN2. This includes the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix featuring current F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Land Norris and Nicholas. Latifie.

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Commscope Toyota driver will participate in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race-O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 on March 29, 2020 at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. NASCAR / Getty Images

Meanwhile, NBC Sports streamed the Indycar iRacing Challenge on its website and app last weekend. The event featured more than 24 drivers fighting on virtual trucks. This week, Comcast-owned programmers will host another series of NASCAR eSports events.

Fox Sports 1, however, is stepping into gas. One week after the eNASCAR iRacing event aired, another online auto race took place on March 29. This was virtually done on the Texas Motor Speedway, attracting 1.3 million viewers and setting a new record.

Although the number of esports spectators appears to be skyrocketing, the league [and its fans] has not arrived overnight.

“The market is already there and just invisible to mainstream audiences,” says Mike Hickey, senior equity analyst at Benchmark. “Now, you don’t have traditional sports, so you’ve just been hiding below the surface.”

But they have also opened locks for networks, sports leagues, and other video game companies to lure traditional fans into esports.

For example, Activision-Blizzard has reportedly been contacted by the television network for a rerun of its Overwatch League. The league match was previously broadcast on ABC and ESPN, but the contract ended after last season. According to a report from Esports Observer, NBC is negotiating with game publishers and others may have contacted them as well.

Meanwhile, the NBA usually raps its regular season, so the NBA 2K League has recently launched an online 3-on-3 tournament featuring fan-organized teams, WNBA players, NBA G-League players, NFL players, and top female 2K. Organized player, social media influencer.

The NBA2K series published by Take-Two Interactive Software is the same as EA’s Madden series for professional basketball. The video game itself is a gold standard simulation with the blessings of both leagues and players. But beyond the title, the NBA 2K League itself is an even bigger initiative in many ways. The esports league, founded in 2018, has 21 teams linked to NBA counterparts. Player drafts, salaries, deals, and even expansion teams have launched in China, it’s real, and even has official socks to prove it.

In general, fans and esports athletes compete in multiplayer games, but currently quarantined NBA stars [including Derrick Jones Jr. of Miami Heat and Devin Booker of Phoenix Sands] are broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN apps. In the midst of an NBA2K tournament. [Kevin Durant lost in the first round.]

Players compete for $ 100,000 and will be donated to selected charities. The quarterfinals will be played Thursday, April 9 from 7pm to 11pm. ET.

An Xbox controller found at the NBA 2K studio in Long Island City, NY during the fourth week of the NBA 2K regular season on May 3, 2019. Michelle Falsi—NBAE / Getty Images

But not only professional athletes have adopted esports. Backyard bowlers and pickup warriors also seem to be passing on their love for games to digital alternatives.

Valve Software’s digital distribution service, Steam, has repeatedly set new records for users, most recently with more than 24.5 million concurrent runs on April 5, topping a record 23.4 million. The average daily peak for the service over the past 30 days is 38% higher than the number used in March 2019. Similarly, Amazon-owned game streaming service Twitch traffic has jumped to over 1.1 billion hours from 998 million hours in February 2020. March.

Some experts believe that interest in esports remains after the coronavirus pandemic. What is the problem?

“It’s a kind of litmus test,” Hickey says. “Obviously there is more demand now than in a normalized environment, but people are watching it and they like it.”

Doron Nir, CEO of StreamElements, a live streaming tool and service provider, expects viewers to stay. “This 20% growth has been greatly boosted by the need to work from home, but we hope the media will sustain some of this new momentum beyond the current crisis,” he says. .

And historically, where sports go, gambling inevitably follows. Two weeks ago, Nevada allowed operators to bet on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive [CS: GO] matches. Prior to that decision, esports gambling was only allowed for certain events, not for the entire league. With no choice, Las Vegas is literally betting on esports success.

And with e-sports coming to the fore, sponsors began taking them as seriously as the majors. Ask Baba Wallace of NASCAR. He lost his sponsor after raging the iRacing event after a wreck with Clint Bower last weekend. “I have ruined many people’s [sic] days by quitting [sic]. Video games..Bajaha. Video games. Damn quarantine life is wild,” said Daytona 500-2 The finisher said in an emoticon tweet.

“GTK where you are standing [what you need to know]” responded to a tweet from an account of Pain Relief Cream Blue Emu. “Bye bye Baba. I’m interested in drivers, not smokers.”

More must-read technical articles from Fortune:

-A major medical institution shares a ventilator design. Is there any change?

—Arvind Krishna, IBM’s new CEO: “This year, we will return to normal.”

-Questions over Apple’s next iPhone model, the acquisition of Dark Sky, and “anti-competitive behavior”

-Top pharmaceutical inventors and innovators

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

-Watches: Best Earbuds for 2020: Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3

Keep an eye on Fortune’s daily digest of technology business datasheets.

. [TagsToTranslate] nascar