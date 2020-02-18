[from-primal-scream-to-new-purchase:-the-mighty-andrew-weatherall’s-best-at-any-time-remixes]

This 7 days we lost an icon and an innovator. The celebrated history producer, DJ, remixer and dance tunes titan Andrew Weatherall died yesterday [February 17] at the age of 56.
Acknowledged for his work with Primal Scream, the ‘Screamadelica’ producer – who at the time reviewed the band for NME below his pen-title Audrey Witherspoon in 1989 – also launched scores of data less than his personal name, and numerous monikers: The Sabres of Paradise, Two Lone Swordsman and Bocca Juniors. He also turned his hand to remixing.
- Examine a lot more: Andrew Weatherall – the NME obituary, 1963-2020: The innovator who bridged the worlds of rock and Ibiza
It’s nigh on unachievable to pull with each other a complete rating of Weatherall‘s remix work by yourself. Armed with a flagrant disregard for style constraints, he was unbelievably prolific with a treasure-trove of a back catalogue that spans multitudes, journeying from write-up-punk and dub to techno and rockabilly.
Weatherall had several talents, but his fearlessness was definitely one particular of his most useful powers. Unafraid to mess with sacred musical territory, and armed with an unparalleled skill to tune into a song’s throbbing heart, he will be sorely missed.
Right here are just some of Andrew Weatherall’s truly inspired musical reworkings: visiting an early iteration of The Chemical Brothers (originally The Dust Brothers), Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica’ centrepiece, his unrivalled remix of My Bloody Valentine, and the greatest Entire world Cup topic of all time alongside the way.