From PSG winner to the fall of Arsenal ... It never gets boring when former Chelsea defender David Luiz returns to Stamford Bridge

“He’s one of us,” the Chelsea fans joked when Arsenal’s David Luiz left Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

It was not the homecoming that the Brazilian had imagined – booed for 26 minutes and then dismissed for conceding a goal.

AFP or licensor

Chelsea fans got exactly what they wanted on Tuesday night

Luiz was the fallman after a catastrophic mistake by Shkodran Mustafi, who was forced to overthrow Tammy Abraham after the German’s bad back pass.

Chelsea fans were thrilled when the red card was branded in the last episode of the most turbulent player-club relationship recently.

But the last time Luiz left the blues and returned to Stamford Bridge, it was a very different story.

Conclusion: Luiz switched from Benfica to Blues in 2011 and helped the club to its very first triumph in the Champions League by scoring its penalty in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich. Chelsea status: legend.

He then moved to PSG in 2014 and celebrated an excessive goal in front of Chelsea fans after scoring a last-minute equalizer for the French club in the 2015 Champions League round of 16. Chelsea status: villain.

Getty Images – Getty

The last time Luiz left Chelsea and returned to Stamford Bridge was very different

But the journey has just started. Luiz made a shock return to the blues in 2016 and played the leading role when the club stormed to the Premier League title under Antonio Conte. Chelsea status: another legend.

And just when everything looked rosy between Luiz and Chelsea, what does he do? Joined the club’s arch rival in London on the closing date.

Chelsea fans will feel like they got the last laugh with his farewell on Tuesday night, but when the story ends, Luiz will be back on Stamford Bridge in some form to continue the next chapter in this remarkable story write.