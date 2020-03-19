From rationing tea bags to a ‘boring’ Christmas… 11 explanations why Liverpool star James Milner is the king of Twitter and Instagram

In the course of these challenging occasions, laughter is essential a lot more than at any time. The coronavirus pandemic has successfully place everyone’s everyday living on maintain – and that contains Premier League footballers.

Even so, many thanks to Liverpool’s James Milner, the very last couple days have been brightened up for us.

Twitter | @JamesMilner

Milner had us in stitches by pretending to ration tea bags in a bid to combat the coronavirus

1st his teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards posted a video of them dancing up the stairs of his property, which prompted Milner to react with an complete gem of his have.

Possessing developed a name for becoming enthusiastic about the mundane – largely thanks to the outstanding ‘Boring James Milner’ Twitter account – the midfielder posted a video clip of him rationing his tea bags which had fans in hysterics.

And on Tuesday, he was back at it with some more banter, submitting a video clip of himself chopping some grass with some tiny scissors which you can see down below.

This is barely the to start with time the ‘Yorkshire Figo’ has bought us all laughing on Twitter and Instagram.

talkSPORT.com has made a decision to appear back on Milner’s very best bits off the pitch.

So, as effectively as his tea bag rationing antics, here are 12 good reasons why the ex-Leeds United guy would acquire the Ballon d’Or for social media posts.

Jamie O’Hara suggests the very best way to end Premier League year amid coronavirus outbreak – Liverpool should really be champions

1. The initial tweet

It was a sturdy begin for Milner who acquired us all laughing in his very 1st tweet back again in March 2018.

The ‘Boring James Milner’ account has numerous references to the midfielder expending his evenings undertaking the ironing and the serious Milner has clearly taken the jokes in his stride!

2. A pretty boring Christmas

A basic Xmas card from Gareth Barry, a pencil, a pencil sharpener and a rubber. These are just some of the presents a extremely delighted James Milner received to open on Christmas day whilst at Manchester City.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=3vjrgtLLlzQ

3. Easter fun day

Die tricky Milner fans will assess previous weekend’s movie to what he did at Easter two a long time in the past where by he counted all his mini eggs, colour coded them and made sure there was an equal sum of just about every color for excellent measure…

4. The race is on

Who knew races to tie your shoe laces had been even a detail? Properly, they are according to Milner.

A photo of each him and referee Michael Oliver was taken for the duration of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby at Everton in April 2018 and Milner determined to include additional to the seemingly not really entertaining picture with the hilarious caption of “Double knot races are by no means monotonous!”

5. Brand remover

It’s by no means a very good time to rating an individual target but you can always laugh about it if your crew wins the video game, or in Milner’s situation you nonetheless would make it to the Champions League final.

Liverpool had been main their second leg in Roma when Milner scored a comical personal goal as Dejan Lovren fired straight into his face and the ball dropped into the internet.

Milner observed the amusing facet of it afterwards with this hilarious caption suggesting he required the Champions League brand eliminated from his experience!

6. Get that suncream on

Teammate Andy Robertson is typically on the end of a Milner joke and arguably the finest 1 came when the Scot was rinsed by Milner in May 2018.

On Instagram, Milner posted a photograph of a topless Robertson in the sunshine alongside a photo of some drumstick squashies sweets, which had an uncanny resemblance to how Scotland captain Robertson’s skin goes when he’s uncovered to the heat.

7. The extremely hard career?

We suspect Milner is not terribly utilised to sporting make-up but he experienced a pretty witty message for his fans when tweeting a photograph of a make-up artist applying it on his facial area in February 2019.

But enthusiasts may perhaps come to feel he’s carrying out himself a disservice by suggesting the woman experienced the ‘hardest career in the world’ by placing make-up on him.

8. It is Alright, Sadio

An awkward feud between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah broke out earlier this period with the Senegal intercontinental shedding it with the ‘Egyptian King’ for not passing the ball to him throughout a gain against Burnley.

Mane reduce an animated determine shortly soon after remaining substituted but Milner was on hand to ease the stress with a genius post that saw him pictured upcoming to Mane whilst the total thing was likely on…

9. VAR dig

Aside from coronavirus, VAR has been the largest unfavorable of this year.

Movie Assistant Referees have been mocked by many and of course Milner was likely to have a dig himself, delivering a reference to a fixture a couple of weeks previously where teammate Roberto Firmino experienced a goal not given mainly because he was offside by a mere armpit’s length.

10. Christmas concept

We have no authentic explanation for why this is so amusing but just appear at the way Milner stands there subsequent to the snowman!

11. ‘Origi assist’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s spouse not too long ago gave start to their 3rd boy or girl, and it incidentally came nine months after the Reds’ stunning acquire over Barcelona in final season’s Champions League semi-finals.

Divock Origi was one particular of the heroes on the evening, scoring two aims in the 4- win and Milner credited the Belgian striker with the ‘assist’ for Henderson’s son coming into the globe.

Here’s hoping Milner keeps on cracking the gags on social media – we need him now far more than ever prior to!