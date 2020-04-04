“ From rescue to recovery ” shift looking for Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter and her little son

The search for Mave Kennedy McKean and her eight-year-old son Gideon “turned from rescue to recovery,” Kennedy McKean’s mother said in a Friday night statement. The pair was last seen on a Thursday night canoe in Chesapeake Bay.

“ With deep sadness, the search for his beloved daughter Mave and grandson Gideon has changed from rescue to rehabilitation, ” said Katharine Kennedy Townsend, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and former Deputy Governor of Maryland. “

Kennedy Townsend said, “ I’m breaking my heart, but I’m going to awaken God’s grace and the power needed to respect the hope, energy, and passion that Mave and Gideon have brought to the world. ” . “My family appreciates the overflowing of love and prayer in sadness and enduring this catastrophic loss.”

Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III and his cousin Kennedy McKean shared his sorrow on Twitter.

We love you. We love Gideon. Our family has lost two bright lights. Thanks for prayer. Please hold the important person firmly.

—Joe Kennedy III [@RepJoeKennedy] April 4, 2020

A statement from the Maryland Natural Resources Police, who is leading the investigation, said on Friday that a preliminary investigation could have indicated that the pair had gone out of the bay to get the ball and rowed a canoe from Shadyside, MD’s residence. , You can’t paddle back to the shore. “

Anne Arundel fire commander Eric Kornmeier stated that the fire brigade was unable to reach the canoe, despite arriving within five minutes of the phone call. “The flow was pretty fast and they moved out of sight pretty quickly,” he added, adding that Thursday night conditions were “rough and windy.”

Kornmeier said boats and helicopters from the fire department, the Annapolis City Fire Department, and the US Coast Guard soon began searching the bay. Two hours later, at 7:00 pm, a canoe and paddle were found a few miles from where McCaean and his son were first discovered.

“At around 7 pm, a fallen canoe was found, almost the same as the pair had,” said the Natural Resources Police.

Mave Kennedy McKean

According to a press release from the Anna Arundel County Fire Department, the US Coast Guard and fireboats of the Annapolis City Fire Station have found canoes and paddles near Herring Bay, east of Rockhold Creek, Deal, Maryland. The search was stopped at 7:30 pm. “Darkness” resumed early Friday morning.

According to the National Meteorological Service, small boats in Chesapeake Bay are expected to have bad weather on Friday. NWS publishes “Small Craft Advisory” to bay by evening under similar conditions, citing winds of 15 to 20 knots [nautical miles per hour], up to 30 knots of gust, and 3 ft. Waves in the afternoon until midnight on Friday Did.

The Coast Guard said on Friday night that they had finished their role in searching for pairs, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Authorities authorized to remain anonymous stated that they would speak openly about ongoing investigations.

Pat Milton and Ed O’Keeffe contributed to the report.

