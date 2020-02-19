[from-rock,-to-rock-of-ages:-waaf-bought,-will-transform-to-‘contemporary-christian’-programming]

Entercom Communications Corp., a major media and leisure corporation and one particular of the two most significant radio broadcasters in the U.S., on Tuesday declared a deal to offer Rock 107.3 WAAF Boston to Instructional Media Basis for $10.75 million in money.

The transaction, which should be accepted by the Federal Communications Commission, is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2020, in accordance to EMF, which will change the radio station’s rock structure with “contemporary Christian” programming, starting this Saturday, under a community affiliation agreement.

“We’re pretty pleased that we’re in a position to deliver up to date Christian radio to the Boston area,” said Joe Miller, the company’s vice president of signal enhancement. “Boston is 1 of the final significant markets we have not been able to get a significant sign into right until now.”

Entercom explained it will continue on to air the rock format on its existing Hd stations, 104.one HD2 and 93.7 HD2, and on radio.com.

WAAF missing Greg Hill, the host of the “Hill-Man” morning present for much more than 28 several years, in 2019, when Entercom declared he would join Athletics 93.7 WEEI’s early morning present.

“The Greg Hill Show” now airs from six to 10 a.m. on WEEI.