From Sadio Mane’s calming words to Tottenham opponents, Watford’s record signature Ismaila Sarr is gradually becoming clearer

“Take care of my boy,” were the words Sadio Mane Troy Deeney said of close friend Ismaila Sarr after Watford’s 0-2 loss to Liverpool in December after the game.

Grooming is something Sarr has received in abundance since then, not only from his teammates but also from Hornet’s head coach Nigel Pearson.

Under the new boss, the 21-year-old has found his feet and looks every inch as if he were signing £ 40m.

Much was expected from the Senegal international when Watford made him Rennes’ club record clerk this summer, but a combination of injuries and the terrible hornets

In his early form, Sarr tried to adapt to the requirements of English football.

This defeat against Liverpool in December, in Pearson’s first game, was a microcosm for the youngster’s start in England. A player who is clearly talented but lacks confidence and leadership. This became apparent when he saw a great opportunity from a few meters away.

It is clear that Sarr is a very confident player, as was shown against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as he got stronger in the game as Watford gained a foothold.

But with this rapid speed and power, the 21-year-old can become world champion.

Sarr was named man of the game against Tottenham

An early yellow for young Spurs left-back Japhet Tanganga made him run a tight rope, a situation that Sarr seemed to take advantage of at every opportunity by storming into the room beyond.

Whether with Adrian Mariappa or with Etienne Capoue – the 21-year-old had the qualifications to beat his husband almost every time.

When he’s in the river, he’s a nightmare, and even more so when you use his ability to cross. Sarr lashes out a series of super balls that only beg for a Watford player to end up.

He should have had a goal and a template for his name at the start of the second half when, after putting the Spurs left behind, he sent in a hissing ball that should have been turned home by Abdoulaye Doucoure, and a few moments later Sarr got on The end of a clever Deeney strip just to lose the effort on the post.

Find that little extra ruthlessness and the Senegal international will be the complete player.

The fact that he limped off after blowing up a gut to return to a crucial interception will worry Watford, but they can be proud that they have a 21-year-old player in their books ,

Former Watford striker Tommy Smith knows how to do Vicarage Road after hitting the Hornets more than 60 times in two spells and feels that the Hertfordshire Club is a real gem in his Hands.

He said: “It is difficult if you are a young guy and come at a high price, especially for a club like Watford and Sarr, which has been the biggest commitment ever, so the expectation is there.” I think Nigel Pearson came at the right time because he had six months to establish himself and get used to the league and training.

“It is electric and you can see defenders are scared. The way Watford was under Pearson by keeping it wide and getting the ball out early and letting it have a run on it

Defender, he has almost a bit of freedom to stay far or get in.

“He has a free role in the position he plays and that seems to have really freed him. His confidence has grown and he is a strong boy and people are now bouncing off of him.

“I think we have a little gem in it, I have to say. It will be very interesting to keep track of the advancement in his game until the end of the season because a bit like Richarlison we could find a player after some of the four best clubs could strive. “

More performances like this and you wouldn’t regret queuing up with his best friend Mane in Liverpool in the coming seasons.