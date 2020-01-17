From sneakers to frescoes: Camo fit

We were lucky enough to have Pittsburgh’s Camerin Nesbit as a famous speaker on Grit Daily Live! Miami Summit. Nesbit, also known as Camo, is a talented artist who provides a good example of how to climb the ladder in the art world. His artistic style is colorful and full of life, while maintaining an annoying sense of police.

Camo took the painting shoes and made his own trademark to include much larger designs. He started using cars as a canvas and has commissioned various live painting and wall paintings. Moving from Air Force to BMW is no easy task, and his recent work on the walls of Wynwood is a testament to his talent.

Basel art success story

Camo’s first experience in the Miami art world is a story that will inspire countless young artists. He landed at Miami International with $ 35 in his pocket and 5 bomber jackets. These jackets were pure canvas to make his mark. She eventually sold them for $ 750 each after painting them live during several of the Art Basel 2015 events.

The financial benefits of this trip were made worse by the exposure he received. As a direct result of this trip, his journey passed through the roof and swore to return to Miami. Since then, he comes to Art Basel every year and works on new projects. Most recently, he left his fingerprints on world-renowned frescoes in the Wynwood area of ​​art.

Camus: Monarch butterfly

The transition from custom sneakers and clothing to the canvas artist and snail was organic for Camo. After some live painting exhibitions, he realized that he could do quite well as an artist. The fact that Camo is 6’5 certainly helps him perform large-scale paintings with his long-lasting, capable of minimizing the amount of movement between strokes. This fluidity enables him to do much more consistent large-scale projects.

Like his career, Camo’s artistic philosophy is in a transformative phase. He believes that “being your true self, though you reflect your subject matter in your art, is true art”. During a short chat he also stressed that art is more than just making things beautiful, but it really makes viewers feel the beauty. feel generally. To change, maintain and organize the beauty of the mind. “

Like the Monarch Butterfly that is central to its artistic expression, Camo has undergone a transformative process and becomes an image.

What does Camo do in store for us then?

It is safe to say that Camo found a great place for himself as an artist. The task entrusted to him is a monument to his skills. Extremely high profile brands such as BMW, Puma, and Converse have employed his talents for various live painting exhibitions. It has also been offered for various local works in Pittsburgh, such as the Taylor Gang Shop x GLD artwork or live painting of the recently deceased Mac Miller at Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park.

In addition to various local projects throughout Pittsburgh that have more community, Camo has a solo exhibition on display. It will debut “Revolutionary” during the months of March and April. This work will deal with the modern fight for the rights of the oppressed.

Be sure to follow his Instagram to stay tuned for details.