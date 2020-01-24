From Texas to Tokyo, the global LNG market was facing a terrible year

LONDON – Liquefied natural gas prices are approaching record lows this year as supply and warmer temperatures have increased and producers, buyers and traders have risks and opportunities behind the world’s fastest growing fossil fuels.

The launch of new export projects from Australia to the United States flooded the market, while overstocked stores in Europe and an expected slowdown in Chinese demand weighed on cold water consumption prospects. LNG for spot delivery to North Asia is on the way to an all-time low this summer, while gas prices in Europe and the US are at the weakest seasonal level since 1999.

“The global oversupply of LNG has increased and increased and increased,” said Ron Ozer, founder of the gas-based hedge fund Statar Capital LLC in New York. “The gas market can’t stand the oversupply and warm weather, and it gets both.”

This means the lowest prices for the industry:

Americans stop

US gas exports have risen as the U.S. shale boom, but falling prices could now cut supplies or promote sustainable maintenance as companies brave the storm. Manufacturers and companies with purchase agreements can choose not to load loads because the prices are too low to make a profit after deducting shipping costs.

According to Robert Sims, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd., cash margins on cargo from the Gulf of Mexico, which is currently $ 2.65 per million BTU, are positive between benchmark Henry Hub only because of weak US benchmark prices and US Gulf LNG narrows 25 cents, he said. Torbjorn Tornqvist, CEO of Gunvor Group Ltd., the largest independent LNG trader, believes the market is around 50 cents from decommissioning.

“I think we will see even lower prices in the next few months,” Tornqvist said in an interview in Davos this week. “The relationship between supply and demand doesn’t look good.”

Contract Review

Buyers can request changes to long-term supply contracts, such as: B. better prices or the lifting of restrictions on the resale of goods. The Japanese Osaka Gas Co. has already taken action and one of Exxon Mobil Corp. led LNG joint venture to arbitration to get lower tariffs.

Qatar, one of the world’s largest suppliers and traditionally the strictest in terms of pricing, may show some flexibility. The supplier has started to offer more competitive price links, with Korea Gas having the lowest price of 10.8 percent of the oil price, according to FGE, an energy consultant. Compared to 2008, when Qatar signed contracts with Chinese companies in the 16 percent range.

investment delays

After four years of belt tensioning, investments in new production capacities set a new record last year. Companies like Qatar Petroleum, Novatek PJSC and Venture Global LNG Inc. approved new plants from the United States to Russia.

According to Morgan Stanley, the current wave of additional supply and persistently weak world market prices are challenging new projects to make final investment decisions. The bank reduced its prospects for the number of projects that FID achieved and corrected its new supply prospects for the middle of the decade. The low price environment is also likely to force Qatar to postpone or postpone the planned 64 percent capacity expansion, which the FGE is currently planning until 2027.

Benefit from pain

Weak prices are causing more pain to major global energy companies, including Total SA and Eni SpA, as earnings from gas-related businesses decline. Some European energy suppliers, who are increasingly criticized for their use of fossil fuels, may choose to follow like-minded people who are eliminating LNG. Danish Orsted A / S relied on the loss-making LNG business in its decision to sell the business to Glencore Plc at the end of last year, while Spanish Iberdrola SA completed its exit this month.

The sunnier side

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the largest fuel trader, was able to cushion losses in LNG through oil contracts while exploiting the vulnerability market. Most long-term LNG contracts are tied to the price of crude oil, making them about twice as expensive as prompt loads purchased on the spot market.

The world’s largest importers of LNG, the Japanese Jera Co. and Korea Gas Corp., will benefit from lower prices and may be asked to shift more of their procurement to the spot market. Jera receives around 20 percent locally or through short-term contracts that run four years shorter. In global LNG trading, the average is 32 percent. Korea Gas bought around a quarter of its imports on the spot in 2018. However, the upward trend for companies is limited as they will source most of the rest through oil contracts.

India’s transition to gas could accelerate as the country’s price-sensitive buyers are ready to pick up more goods from the cash market, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a January 16 note. According to the bank, the beneficiaries of the changeover are gas aggregators such as Gail India Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd as well as city gas distributors.