In the 60 minutes this week, correspondent Leslie Star reports on an innovative project that uses artificial intelligence technology to enable people to talk to Holocaust survivors even after they die.

For Stahl, that meant continuing the conversation she started with the survivor about 30 years ago.

This high-tech initiative is a non-profit USC Shore Fund project created to gather testimony from Holocaust survivors and other genocide cases. The organization has interviewed nearly 55,000 Holocaust survivors so far, and their new project aims to take it a step further.

The project creator takes a long interview with the Holocaust survivors and enters all recorded responses into a database. When a person asks a spoken question, speech recognition technology identifies the person’s question, and artificial intelligence identifies the best answer to the question and elicits a video of the answer. The resulting exchange feels like a real conversation.

“I wanted to talk to the Holocaust survivors as of today, who was sitting in front of me and we had a conversation,” said Heather Maio, project co-creator. And told Stahl.

Stall used the technology for something never seen before in 60 minutes. She interviewed people who are no longer alive. One of the survivors she talked to digitally was the identical twin Evaco, who survived a brutal experiment at Josef Mengere in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Ko died last summer at the age of 85, but Stahl’s question and even her recollection of Mengele were gladly answered with a prediction of life. Digital Coe told Stahl. “People say that the eyes are the center of the soul, and in the case of Mengele, it was right.”

Eva Kor first talked to Lesley Stahl in 1992.

This was not the first time that Stall spoke to Kor. In 1992, 60 Minutes reported on the Menzile twin experiment, and Stahl interviewed Kor, who lives in his home in Terre Haute, Indiana. At that time, Kor recalled how his twin sister Miriam helped maintain his life in Auschwitz.

“I was constantly fainting from hunger. Still, I survived,” Ko said. “But Miriam has preserved her bread for a week. Now you can imagine how willing it takes?”

Kor told Stahl that it took 40 years before he could talk to his sister about the atrocities experienced in Auschwitz. With the innovative new project of the USC Shore Fund, people will be able to ask her for decades to come.

Click here to see Lesley Stahl’s 60-minute report “Talking to the Past”.

While imprisoned in Auschwitz, Evacor and her sister Miriam survived Joseph Mengere’s twin experiment.

