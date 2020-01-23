From the sale of socks in high school to the purchase of three houses by 22

Logan Freeman only saw his father get angry once – when Freeman spent all of his $ 11,000 savings as a 15-year-old buying socks in China.

However, Freeman’s big move to launch a sock brand in high school quickly paid off because at the age of 18, he used his hosiery profits of $ 40,000 to buy his first house.

Now 22, he owns three properties in Christchurch worth more than $ 1 million, and says he bought them all penniless from mom and dad’s bank.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that I have parents who are great – I learned a lot from them, but I didn’t get any money from them,” he said.

Its real estate success contrasts with that of many other young Kiwis.

Homeownership rates have dropped over the past 20 years, as homes have become more expensive due to soaring prices.

But Freeman – like 25-year-old real estate investor Riyaan Mohamed who was the subject of an article in the Herald last week – said he was “sick of reading” media reports on the difficulty of to buy a house.

The negative reports only convinced the young Kiwis to give up, saying it was too difficult, he said.

Freeman – who raised the $ 11,000 in start-up cash for his after-school sock business, washes cars – said he had never received sound advice rather than cash distributions.

Logan Freeman owns three properties at the age of 22 and is so caught up in the property game that he started out as a real estate agent with Harcourts. Photo / provided

Both of his parents were real estate agents and he saw family friends making a lot of money by investing in properties.

It gave him the motivation to save money and get back to work after school, washing cars, and spending his nights dreaming.

“I used to draw ideas and think about ways to make money – then one night I started to draw socks,” he said.

Sitting overnight, he posted a purchase request on a Chinese site.

A bunch of factories responded, and after a week, Freeman chose one.

“I spent every penny I had – it was $ 11,000 to wash cars – on the socks,” he said.

“It was probably the first time I saw my father crazy. But I said, ‘Look, I’m going to get rid of it.'”

Logan Freeman’s socks stacked in a guest bedroom. Photo / provided

Freeman hammered the sidewalk, entering retail stores and delivering his selling points in his school uniform.

Once he entered a store, other stores noticed him and even Australian stores contacted him.

Her phone started to heat up at school during the accounting and English lessons.

“I had a room in my parents’ house which was full of socks,” he said.

“I would be on the phone to receive orders, and I would text my mom and she would pack them up and send them back – that was 100% of what I did at school.”

“I sucked in the class, my teachers hated me and I was ready to leave on the last day.”

The day after his last school exam, he started selling cars at a Nissan dealership.

The job gave him the regular income he needed to convince the banks that he could pay off a home loan.

About six months later in 2015, he deposited a $ 40,000 deposit on his first home, a three-bedroom unit at Edgeware on the city fringe of Christchurch for $ 305,000.

Logan Freeman’s clothing start-up gave him the cash deposit for his first home. Photo / provided

Eighteen months after that, in April 2017, he bought his next two-bedroom apartment on the same street in Edgeware for $ 320,000.

New restrictions on the value loan meant that he had to deposit a 30% deposit, but he could cover that with a mix of new savings and his first home earning $ 25,000 in equity.

Months later, he paid $ 395,000 for a third house, a newly built two-bedroom townhouse in Richmond, again using a mix of mortgage refinancing.

He credited the purchase to an “amazing” mortgage broker, who actually sent Freeman to look for the third house after telling him he had enough equity to buy it again.

He said it was easier to get a loan when buying new construction.

And while house rents weren’t enough to pay off the mortgages, Freeman said he was able to pay back his wages while saving extra money.

Now after four years as a car salesman – including a year at the Mercedes dealership where he originally washed cars – Freeman has started as a real estate agent at Harcourts in Christchurch.

He deals primarily with first-time home buyers and investors and spends as much time as he can helping young buyers, he said.

He tells them he bought his houses by getting the best advice possible, wanting it and working “stupidly” – but he also feels like he hasn’t sacrificed too much.

“I stopped playing rugby to work, but it didn’t bother me because I wasn’t good anyway,” he joked.

“And I’m far from stingy, I buy things, I go out to drink, but I also know that if I spend X dollars, I have to work very hard to get it back.”

.