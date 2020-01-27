From the Super Bowl, Wilder vs Fury 2 date, Champions League and Olympic Games, here’s what we can expect

Another year later, a new one has started and talkSPORT can hardly wait to get involved in a feast of sporting action.

Boxing schedule

All important upcoming fights and results for 2020 can be found here

January

February 20-2: Tennis. Australian Open

24-28: Cricket Fourth Test, Johannesburg: South Africa vs. England

28-29: Carabao Cup, semi-final second leg

30th Rugby League Super League season begins

February

1-2: Six nations begin. Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland, France v England

2: Super Bowl

4: Cricket First ODI, Cape Town: South Africa versus England

7: Cricket Second ODI, Durban: South Africa versus England

8-9: Six nations. Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England, France v Italy

9: UFC 247. Jones v Reyes

9: Cricket third ODI, Johannesburg: South Africa against England

12: Cricket First T20i, East London: South Africa versus England

14: Cricket Second T20i, Durban: South Africa versus England

16: Cricket third T20i, Centurion: South Africa against England

16: Women’s FA Cup, fifth round

16: UFC Fight Night. Anderson vs. Blachowicz

18-19: Champions League round of 16: Borussia Dortmund against PSG, Atletico Madrid against Liverpool, Atalanta against Valencia, Tottenham against Leipzig

22-23: Italy against Scotland, Wales against France, England against Ireland

22: Boxing. Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 for WBC heavyweight title

20: Europa League last 32: Copenhagen vs Celtic, Wolves vs Espanyol, Rangers vs Braga, Bruges vs Man United, Olympiakos vs Arsenal

23: UFC Fight Night. Fields against Hooker

25-26: Champions League round of 16: Chelsea v Bayern, Napoli v Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid v Man City, Lyon v Juventus

27: The last 32 second legs of the Europa League

28: Europa League last 16 draws

March

1: Carabao Cup final

1: UFC Fight Night. Benavidez v Figueiredo

3-6: FA Cup fifth round

7-8: Six nations. Ireland v Italy, England v Wales, Scotland v France

8: UFC 248

10-13: Cheltenham Festival

10-11: The last 16 return games of the Football Champions League: Valencia – Atalanta, Leipzig – Spurs, Liverpool – Atletico Madrid, PSG – Borussia Dortmund

12: Football Europa League last 16, first leg

14: Six Nations. Wales v Scotland, France v Ireland, Italy v England

15: Formula 1 GP of Australia

15: Quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup

17-18: Champions League, last 16 second legs. Man City vs. Real Madrid, Juventus vs. Lyon, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, Barcelona vs. Naples

19: Football Europa League, round of 16, second leg

19-23: Cricket First Test, Galle: Sri Lanka versus England

20: Draw in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Football Champions League and the Europa League

20-23: Quarter-finals of the FA Cup

22: Formula 1: Bahrain GP

24-25: Quarter-finals of the Champions League, first leg, Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, ​​Lyon vs. Bayern Munich, Glasgow City vs. Wolfsburg, Arsenal vs. PSG

26th semi-finals of the European Championship qualification: Bosnia-Herzegovina against Northern Ireland; Scotland against Israel; Slovakia versus Ireland

27: Friendly soccer matches: England v Italy, Wales v Austria

27-31: Cricket second test, Colombo: Sri Lanka against England

31st qualifying tournament of the European Championship

31st friendly soccer game: England versus Denmark

April

1: Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, second legs: Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg against Glasgow City, PSG against Arsenal, Bayern Munich against Lyon

4: The Grand National

5. WWE Wrestemania

5: Formula One. Vietnamese Grand Prix

7-8: Champions League, quarter-finals first leg

9: Europa League, quarter-finals first leg

9-12: golf. The master

12-15: cricket. First round matches of the County Championship

14-15: Quarter-finals of the Champions League second leg

16: Quarter-finals of the Europa League second leg

18: Snooker. World Championship

19: Formula One. Chinese Grand Prix

25-26: Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg

26: London Marathon

28-29: Champions League semi-finals first leg

30: Europa League semi-finals first leg

can

2: race. 2000 Guineas

2-3: Champions League women, semi-finals second leg

3: Formula 1. Dutch Grand Prix

3: race. 1000 guineas

5-6: Champions League semi-final second leg

7: Semi-finals of the Europa League, second leg

9: Women’s FA Cup final

9: Giro d’Italia begins

10: Formula 1. Spanish Grand Prix

16: Play-off final of the second division

17: Last day of the Premier League season

23: FA Cup final

24: League One final

24: Women’s Champions League final

24: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix

24: tennis. French Open begins

25: Championship final

27: Europa League final

28: Cricket. T20 The explosion begins

30: Champions League final

June

2: Football friendly. Austria versus England

4-8: Cricket First Test, The Oval: England v West Indies

6: The derby at Epsom

7: Football friendly. England versus Romania

7: Formula 1. Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

12-16: Cricket Second Test, Edgbaston: England v West Indies

12: Euro 2020 starts in Rome

14: Formula 1. Canadian Grand Prix

15: tennis. Queen’s Club starts

16: Royal Ascot begins

18: Golf. The US Open begins

20: Rugby Union. Premiership finals. and Pro14 final

25-29: Third cricket test, Lords: England versus West Indies

27: Tour de France begins

28: Formula 1. French Grand Prix

29: Wimbledon starts

July

3: Cricket First T20i. England versus Australia

5: Formula 1. Austrian Grand Prix

5: Cricket second T20i. England versus Australia

7: Third T20i. England versus Australia

11: Cricket First ODI. England versus Australia

14: Cricket second ODI. England versus Australia

16: Cricket third party ODI. England versus Australia

16: The open begins

17: cricket. The hundred begins

18: Rugby League Challenge Cup final

19: Silverstone. British Grand Prix

24 The Olympic Games begin

August 30, 3: First cricket test. England versus Pakistan

August

2: Formula 1. Hungarian Grand Prix

7-11: Cricket second test. England versus Pakistan

14: Cricket The final of the hundred men

14: Cycling Vuelta a España begins

20-24: Third cricket test. England versus Pakistan

23: WWE Summerslam

25: The Paralympic Games begin

26: Athletics. The European championship begins

29: Cricket First T20i. England versus Pakistan

30: Formula 1. Belgian Grand Prix

31: Cricket second T20i. England versus Pakistan

31: The Tennis US Open begins

September

2: Cricket third T20i. England versus Pakistan

3: Nations League begins

6: Formula 1. Italian Grand Prix

10: Cricket First ODI. England versus Ireland

12: Second ODI. England versus Ireland

15: Third ODI, The Oval: England v Ireland

20: Formula 1. Singapore Grand Prix

22-25: Cricket County Championship ends

25: The Ryder Cup begins

27: Formula 1. Russian Grand Prix

October

10: Grand Finale of the Super League

18-24: Cricket T20 World Cup begins

25: Formula 1. United States Grand Prix

26-30: Cricket T20 World Championship

November

1: Formula 1. Grand Prix of Mexico

1: Cricket T20 World Championship

4-7: Cricket T20 World Championship

11: Cricket T20 World Cup semi-final

12: T20 World Cup semi-final

15: Cricket T20 World Cup final in Melbourne

15: Formula 1. Brazilian Grand Prix

23: tennis. Davis Cup final

29: Formula 1. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

December

13: PDC World Darts Championship

26: race. King George IV

