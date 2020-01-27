From the Super Bowl, Wilder vs Fury 2 date, Champions League and Olympic Games, here’s what we can expect

Another year later, a new one has started and talkSPORT can hardly wait to get involved in a feast of sporting action.
Boxing schedule
All important upcoming fights and results for 2020 can be found here
January
February 20-2: Tennis. Australian Open
24-28: Cricket Fourth Test, Johannesburg: South Africa vs. England
28-29: Carabao Cup, semi-final second leg
30th Rugby League Super League season begins
February
1-2: Six nations begin. Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland, France v England
2: Super Bowl
4: Cricket First ODI, Cape Town: South Africa versus England
7: Cricket Second ODI, Durban: South Africa versus England
8-9: Six nations. Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England, France v Italy
9: UFC 247. Jones v Reyes
9: Cricket third ODI, Johannesburg: South Africa against England
12: Cricket First T20i, East London: South Africa versus England
14: Cricket Second T20i, Durban: South Africa versus England
16: Cricket third T20i, Centurion: South Africa against England
16: Women’s FA Cup, fifth round
16: UFC Fight Night. Anderson vs. Blachowicz
18-19: Champions League round of 16: Borussia Dortmund against PSG, Atletico Madrid against Liverpool, Atalanta against Valencia, Tottenham against Leipzig
22-23: Italy against Scotland, Wales against France, England against Ireland
22: Boxing. Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 for WBC heavyweight title
20: Europa League last 32: Copenhagen vs Celtic, Wolves vs Espanyol, Rangers vs Braga, Bruges vs Man United, Olympiakos vs Arsenal
23: UFC Fight Night. Fields against Hooker
25-26: Champions League round of 16: Chelsea v Bayern, Napoli v Barcelona, Real Madrid v Man City, Lyon v Juventus
27: The last 32 second legs of the Europa League
28: Europa League last 16 draws
March
1: Carabao Cup final
1: UFC Fight Night. Benavidez v Figueiredo
3-6: FA Cup fifth round
7-8: Six nations. Ireland v Italy, England v Wales, Scotland v France
8: UFC 248
10-13: Cheltenham Festival
10-11: The last 16 return games of the Football Champions League: Valencia – Atalanta, Leipzig – Spurs, Liverpool – Atletico Madrid, PSG – Borussia Dortmund
12: Football Europa League last 16, first leg
14: Six Nations. Wales v Scotland, France v Ireland, Italy v England
15: Formula 1 GP of Australia
15: Quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup
17-18: Champions League, last 16 second legs. Man City vs. Real Madrid, Juventus vs. Lyon, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, Barcelona vs. Naples
19: Football Europa League, round of 16, second leg
19-23: Cricket First Test, Galle: Sri Lanka versus England
20: Draw in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Football Champions League and the Europa League
20-23: Quarter-finals of the FA Cup
22: Formula 1: Bahrain GP
24-25: Quarter-finals of the Champions League, first leg, Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, Lyon vs. Bayern Munich, Glasgow City vs. Wolfsburg, Arsenal vs. PSG
26th semi-finals of the European Championship qualification: Bosnia-Herzegovina against Northern Ireland; Scotland against Israel; Slovakia versus Ireland
27: Friendly soccer matches: England v Italy, Wales v Austria
27-31: Cricket second test, Colombo: Sri Lanka against England
31st qualifying tournament of the European Championship
31st friendly soccer game: England versus Denmark
April
1: Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, second legs: Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg against Glasgow City, PSG against Arsenal, Bayern Munich against Lyon
4: The Grand National
5. WWE Wrestemania
5: Formula One. Vietnamese Grand Prix
7-8: Champions League, quarter-finals first leg
9: Europa League, quarter-finals first leg
9-12: golf. The master
12-15: cricket. First round matches of the County Championship
14-15: Quarter-finals of the Champions League second leg
16: Quarter-finals of the Europa League second leg
18: Snooker. World Championship
19: Formula One. Chinese Grand Prix
25-26: Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg
26: London Marathon
28-29: Champions League semi-finals first leg
30: Europa League semi-finals first leg
can
2: race. 2000 Guineas
2-3: Champions League women, semi-finals second leg
3: Formula 1. Dutch Grand Prix
3: race. 1000 guineas
5-6: Champions League semi-final second leg
7: Semi-finals of the Europa League, second leg
9: Women’s FA Cup final
9: Giro d’Italia begins
10: Formula 1. Spanish Grand Prix
16: Play-off final of the second division
17: Last day of the Premier League season
23: FA Cup final
24: League One final
24: Women’s Champions League final
24: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix
24: tennis. French Open begins
25: Championship final
27: Europa League final
28: Cricket. T20 The explosion begins
30: Champions League final
June
2: Football friendly. Austria versus England
4-8: Cricket First Test, The Oval: England v West Indies
6: The derby at Epsom
7: Football friendly. England versus Romania
7: Formula 1. Grand Prix of Azerbaijan
12-16: Cricket Second Test, Edgbaston: England v West Indies
12: Euro 2020 starts in Rome
14: Formula 1. Canadian Grand Prix
15: tennis. Queen’s Club starts
16: Royal Ascot begins
18: Golf. The US Open begins
20: Rugby Union. Premiership finals. and Pro14 final
25-29: Third cricket test, Lords: England versus West Indies
27: Tour de France begins
28: Formula 1. French Grand Prix
29: Wimbledon starts
July
3: Cricket First T20i. England versus Australia
5: Formula 1. Austrian Grand Prix
5: Cricket second T20i. England versus Australia
7: Third T20i. England versus Australia
11: Cricket First ODI. England versus Australia
14: Cricket second ODI. England versus Australia
16: Cricket third party ODI. England versus Australia
16: The open begins
17: cricket. The hundred begins
18: Rugby League Challenge Cup final
19: Silverstone. British Grand Prix
24 The Olympic Games begin
August 30, 3: First cricket test. England versus Pakistan
August
2: Formula 1. Hungarian Grand Prix
7-11: Cricket second test. England versus Pakistan
14: Cricket The final of the hundred men
14: Cycling Vuelta a España begins
20-24: Third cricket test. England versus Pakistan
23: WWE Summerslam
25: The Paralympic Games begin
26: Athletics. The European championship begins
29: Cricket First T20i. England versus Pakistan
30: Formula 1. Belgian Grand Prix
31: Cricket second T20i. England versus Pakistan
31: The Tennis US Open begins
September
2: Cricket third T20i. England versus Pakistan
3: Nations League begins
6: Formula 1. Italian Grand Prix
10: Cricket First ODI. England versus Ireland
12: Second ODI. England versus Ireland
15: Third ODI, The Oval: England v Ireland
20: Formula 1. Singapore Grand Prix
22-25: Cricket County Championship ends
25: The Ryder Cup begins
27: Formula 1. Russian Grand Prix
October
10: Grand Finale of the Super League
18-24: Cricket T20 World Cup begins
25: Formula 1. United States Grand Prix
26-30: Cricket T20 World Championship
November
1: Formula 1. Grand Prix of Mexico
1: Cricket T20 World Championship
4-7: Cricket T20 World Championship
11: Cricket T20 World Cup semi-final
12: T20 World Cup semi-final
15: Cricket T20 World Cup final in Melbourne
15: Formula 1. Brazilian Grand Prix
23: tennis. Davis Cup final
29: Formula 1. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
December
13: PDC World Darts Championship
26: race. King George IV
