From the temples to Disneyland, China is being shut down to stop the world virus

Workers measure the body temperature of passengers before they enter the subway station outside Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing on January 25, 2020. – Reuters pic

BEIJING, January 25 – China has quarantined cities and blocked major tourist attractions from Disneyland to the Forbidden City and a section of the Great Wall of China to prevent the further spread of a deadly SARS-like virus.

Hundreds of millions of people have crossed the country in the past few days to celebrate the New Year holidays that officially started yesterday and where there is usually a happy time for gatherings and public celebrations.

The following is an overview of the measures that have so far been carried out in an unprecedented quarantine:

Cities under lock and key

In 13 cities in the central province of Hubei, public transport was stopped, train stations closed, events canceled and in some places theaters, libraries and karaoke bars closed.

The epicenter of the outbreak is the provincial capital of Wuhan, the largest city in the exclusion zone, where the government has stopped all travel from the 11 million metropolis of Yangtze.

Wuhan residents have been advised to stay at home, and the authorities have restricted the number of taxis allowed on the streets. There are only a few flights into the city, which increases isolation.

Similar quarantine measures are being taken in the other smaller cities. This includes strict controls at weddings and funerals, temperature checks when people arrive, and hiring online taxi services.

In total, more than 41 million people are affected by the city shutdowns.

Celebrations canceled

Wuhan and Beijing have canceled public events that typically attract hundreds of thousands of people to the temples during the New Year holidays.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has asked China’s 1.4 billion citizens to refrain from New Year’s meetings and to lock themselves up at home until everything is clear.

To stop nationwide travel, the government also said that all tickets for rail, air, road, or water transportation could be reimbursed.

Attractions closed

The historic Forbidden City, a sprawling imperial palace in Beijing, one of the most revered cultural sites in the country, is temporarily closed as of today.

Other famous sights such as a section of the Great Wall of China, the Ming Tombs and the Yinshan Pagoda are also not accessible to visitors.

Shanghai Disneyland said it will be closed indefinitely, “to ensure the health and safety of our guests and occupation.”

The women’s Olympic Games qualifications scheduled for February 3-9 in Wuhan have been moved to the eastern city of Nanjing.

temperature tests

Full-body protective suit staff yesterday checked the temperatures of people entering a subway station in Beijing.

The country has arranged sterilization and ventilation at airports and bus stops, as well as on airplanes and trains, while travelers are being checked for fever.

Health officials are asking people to wash their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, get a lot of fresh air, and wear a mask when they cough.

In Wuhan, city officials have made it mandatory to wear a mask in public places.

In response to the rapid demand for masks that were already sold out in pharmacies and on some popular websites, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it would “spare no effort to increase the supply.”

A new hospital

In Wuhan, the authorities are rushing to build a new hospital in a breathtaking 10 days, as more and more patients are infected with the new corona virus.

The facility is expected to start operating on February 3rd and, according to state media, will have a capacity of 1,000 beds over 25,000 square meters.

Dozens of excavators and trucks were filmed on site by the state television broadcaster CCTV.

Construction began after reports of bed shortages in hospitals were identified to help fight the outbreak that has now infected 830 people across China. – AFP