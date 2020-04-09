From their bed room, Loide Uushona and Pendapala Shivuka are redefining Namibia’s professional medical lab industry

Loide Uushona and Pendapala Shivuka co-started ProQuest, a Namibian-owned health care laboratory with a vision to turn into the foremost innovative power in the evolution of Clinical Science.

The duo established the laboratory, which delivers a huge variety of companies which includes but not minimal to analysis and innovation products and services in the place of microbiology, scientific chemistry, molecular diagnostics, and blood transfusion solutions in their three-bedroom condominium in 2015.

Uushona and Pendapala the two Biomedical Scientists by occupation with a mixed 14 years’ knowledge have usually wished to begin their individual procedures and break the stagnation in the subject without any expansion class.

“Since college, the desire was always to open up a laboratory and just after I managed the second largest blood banking laboratory in the nation, we determined that we had been prepared to get that step in 2015,” Uushona advised Startup.information.

“Medical Laboratory science in Namibia is fairly a single-notice and that becomes program. I was constantly of the impression that if we as youthful researchers needed to transform that, we had to be bold enough to be at the forefront of that transform. We made a decision to do just that,” she additional.

After scaling lots of troubles, the duo would in 2015 begin the journey to redefine Namibia’s health-related laboratory industry. ProQuest is the youngest health care laboratory in Namibia and the only facility in the nation that incorporates equally study and innovation as companies.

“Starting off was pretty complicated and it continue to carries on to be challenging,” Uushona told The Patriot. “The main labs are commonly targeted on screening, there is extremely little investigate and innovation getting spot, a person of our targets, for that reason, was to occur up with a different product for the market as well as for more youthful health care scientists.”

She included: “The annoyance arrived from the actuality that there was no development trajectory in the discipline in that area which forced us to undertaking on our own to renovate health care in Namibia and by extension the African continent. We also want to obstacle our fellow youth to innovate solutions that are African based mostly.”

Now that their desires had been turned into fact, the younger experts are now focused on building work for other younger brains with the aim of expanding into Angola, “because there is probable for progress there and we have occur to know that their health care method is having difficulties, it would be great to offer you a aiding hand to our neighbors.”