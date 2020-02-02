From turquoise shirts to Trump tweets to cheeseburgers, some Super Bowl bets pay for themselves in pure entertainment value

NEW YORK – The best part of the Super Bowl is not watching the peak of professional football or gathering with friends and loved ones for the game. It spends your hard earned money on stupid bets that are not available during the regular season.

Super Bowl qualifiers cover everything from who scores the first touchdown to what color the Gatorade will win the winning head coach. Here are some of the funniest ways you can make your money on fire during Super Bowl LIV. The odds are courtesy of Bovada.

Will Andy Reid coach the Super Bowl in a Hawaiian shirt?

Yes +1400, No -10000

As a team, the Chiefs wore Hawaiian shirts on their way to Miami in honor of Andy Reid, but it would be hard to imagine Big Red wearing one during the game. If this was a post-game bet, it would be really interesting, because we all know he puts one of these bad boys if the Chiefs win.

Will a fan be put on the field during the game?

Yes +575, No -1100

Very doubt that a fan will run on the pitch because of the two teams playing. You tell me that a normal person can run in the race and risk being confronted by the 49ers defensive line? Or hit the head with a football shot from Patrick Mahomes’ grenade launcher for a right hand? Hard pass. Save your accounts.

Will the player be arrested in Miami after the game?

Yes +750, no -2000

Protect the poor soul who really puts a bet on it. What’s funny in this is that the odds aren’t even that bad. Maybe that’s because Miami will swing after the Super Bowl, regardless of who wins. The fact that people can play their own money in someone else’s downfall is quite amazing.

Total of Donald Trump tweets on February 2

Over 13.5 +125, Under 13.5-165

That’s really kind of interesting. As we all know, Trump really can’t stay away from Twitter. If the New England Patriots were playing in this game, it would be easy to break the whole tweet. However, Trump may be willing to fire some congratulatory messages on the 49ers’ Nick Bosa, who loves him with some Trump. This bet depends on two things: A 49 player wins so he can give Bosa the praise (already tweeted about Bosa last year after being selected second in the draft) or just another random collapse claiming to be the most persecuted and attacking president in history – despite the fact that many presidents have been literally murdered.

Will Nike release a trade with Colin Kaepernick during the Super Bowl?

Yes +600, No -1200

It would be funny to see Nike win a Colin Kaepernick trademark on the air after Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that a Fox Sports director said: “If he doesn’t celebrate football or celebrate America, he won’t be in “If you want to win a fast couple at very low odds, betting can not be a bad game.

Will Andy Reid eat a cheeseburger before the end of the Super Bowl?

Yes +1200, No -7500

If you are thinking of putting money in it, just shoot me an email and I’ll link you to my CashApp info to give me the money.

(τ) 49ers