From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The Political Colors of Holi – India News

Coronavirus outbreaks have dampened the festival of color in BJP circles. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, a number of party leaders have decided to skip the ‘Holi Milan’ celebrations.

It is strange that the festival of colors has long been used by leaders in the north as a means of political reach. From former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi; from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav – politicians across the spectrum have plunged into Holi celebrations.

Vajpayee was among the first to add political nuance to Holly. In 2004, as his government approached parliamentary elections, Vajpayee expressed confidence that the people would vote on his government during the ceremony. “It takes everyone playing Holi forgetting the differences and making a fresh start,” Vajpayee said.

Another legendary Holi celebration still remembered in the hallways of power is the one held by Lalu Yadav. Stormy celebrations of the “kurta-faad” of the RJD chief between 1997 and 2000 were preoccupied with political benefits. Holly, even opposition leaders would come to celebrate.

Holi, however, became an affecting Lalu household in 2017, with the family opting for the 2018 and 2019 celebrations. The family called for the conviction of Lalu in 2018 and the CRPF convoy attack in Pulwami in 2019 not to indulge in the ceremony,

Pictures of Sonia and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior Congress leaders such as the late Sheila Dikshit, who celebrates Holi at AICC headquarters, again show that even Congress has often used the festival to reach out. A key example is former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who is known to hold celebrations that day.

For Chouhan, Holi had many colors. From candy distribution to dhol playing, the former MP has also been delighted with the festival.

Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee embraced the festival in his own way, though not in color. She attended the Holi celebration hosted by the Marwari community in Calcutta last year.

