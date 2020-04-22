Front and back photos show a dramatic reduction in air pollution around the world during the coronavirus blockade

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, humans are still blocked indoors and the Earth is slowly recovering. The world is literally less swaying, with wildlife roaming the streets, clear water returning to the canals of Venice.

With billions of people quarantined and businesses shut down, travel has nearly stopped and carbon emissions have fallen sharply. In fact, 2020 sees the world’s largest annual reduction in emissions, reported by Jeff Berardelli of CBS News.

In addition to the evidence, two weeks ago, typically smog-like Los Angeles was the cleanest air in any of the world’s major cities, according to IQAir, a global air quality tracking technology company.

“About a year ago, Los Angeles was ranked the worst air quality in the country,” IQ Air Glory Dolphin Hammes CEO told CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccus. “Now we are looking at the best air quality in the world, not just domestically.”

While strict blockade orders are beginning to be lifted in some parts of China, some cities in Europe and the United States are facing home-care measures for the second month. Also, it is unclear if the environmental benefits will persist beyond the imminent crisis, but these before and after photos highlight dramatic improvements in air quality around the world in time for Earth Day. .

Los Angeles, California

Jakarta, Indonesia

New Delhi, India

New york city

Milan, Italy

Barcelona, ​​Spain

London, United Kingdom

Moscow, Russia

Earth Day: Explain the danger of carbon dioxide in 1 minute

