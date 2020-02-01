Front-line Japanese retail shipments

Since October, the economic media has focused on two topics, from which numerous others are virtually excluded: the economic impact of the increase in excise duties and how this increase has affected or accelerated the shifting of cash to electronic payments.

This blanket reporting is probably a reason why, although 88.3 percent of respondents said at the end of last year that they were at least vaguely aware of an upcoming law requiring plastic bag retailers to charge, only 11.5 percent knew they were right The law would enter into force on July 1st. In contrast, 20.7 percent incorrectly believed that the law would come into force in April. Far more – 60.4 percent – said they did not know the date at all.

The law on the recycling of containers and packaging aims to promote recycling and reduce plastic consumption. Customers are expected to pay for their reji bukuro, a term derived from the Japanese translation of the English words for “(cash) register” and “bag”.

Retailers typically gave these to customers free of charge.

At least some understand why the law makes sense.

“When I fish in the ocean, I see a lot of plastic bags floating in the water,” said a 51-year-old Osaka man online. “Likewise, when I fish from a pier – the water is full of garbage. I try to take so much of my own garbage home, but I’m probably throwing more away than I take home.”

One of the alternatives to save money on a bag is to carry your own mai baggu (my bag), usually a reusable item made of cotton or synthetic materials.

If there is a downside – and there is always a hurdle – it is likely that small and medium-sized businesses that manufacture plastic bags, food trays and similar items will have fate.

Many are small craft businesses located in rural parts of the country, and for them, nature conservation laws will increasingly represent a death sentence.

In an article in Spa (January 14-21) it says “Wave of Greta Bankruptcies”! Greta naturally refers to Greta Thunberg, Sweden’s legendary environmentalist, who was named Person of the Year by Time magazine in 2019.

“Last August, a local food company informed us that the use of plastics would be discontinued,” Mr. S., operator of a subcontractor in the inland lake region, told Spa. “That makes up about 30 percent of our business. I applied for a business loan from a local credit union to defuse myself as we zoom out. The loan was initially approved, but was suddenly canceled. The loan officer repeatedly referred to Greta’s name, stating his reasons. If I don’t get funding soon, I have no choice but to file for bankruptcy. “

According to government figures, around 12,000 companies in Japan manufactured plastic products in 2018 and employed more than 400,000 people. According to industry sources, production has declined four months in a row since March 2019 compared to the previous year. The pocket manufacturers were given practically no grace period to develop or restructure new products, and Mr. S. assumes that Japan can expect a flood of bankruptcies until the new law comes into force.

“Toyama Prefecture passed the plastic bag fee law in 2008,” a member of a group of companies that supply raw materials to plastic bag manufacturers told Spa. “The consumption of Reji Bukuro there has decreased by 90 percent. Our group has 60 members who deal exclusively with the production of bags. If demand falls accordingly, they will likely find themselves in a difficult situation. “

It is expected that some people are still willing to pay for bags. The Nikkei Marketing Journal (January 17) cited a survey of 1,000 adult bag use conducted last November by Tokyo-based research firm Neo Marketing Inc.

Overall, 68.9 percent said they no longer use the bags. In contrast to 58.4 percent of the male respondents who stated that they reduced or stopped using sacks, like-minded women were significantly higher at 79.4 percent.

For those who are willing to pay, it seems that the “sweet spot” in terms of pricing is 4 to 5 yen per bag.

One place to watch pocket strategies will be Japan’s convenience stores. Thanks to their long hours of operation, a wealth of financial services and access to clean relaxation rooms, they appear to have successfully warded off the threat posed by drugstores, whose appeal seems to have peaked a few years ago.

However, a new type of business has quickly entered retail. Shukan Jitsuwa (January 23) reports on the growing popularity of a new business model developed by Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. was developed and its shops are called Gyomu Supa. The name contradicts a simple translation, but “special supermarket” could probably fit in this case.

“These shops originally aimed to supply restaurants and other food service providers. However, the signs said” Individual customers are welcome, “” said an economic reporter. “They sell high-quality items in large quantities that everyone can afford.”

The chain made national headlines 11 months ago when it appeared on TBS television. The moderators raved about its low prices – like a kilogram of yakisoba noodles for 138 yen and 2 kg of chicken pieces for 820 yen. A “prominent housewife”, the former wrestler Akira Hokuto, appeared on the show and raved the audience about the shops where she regularly shops.

At the end of October, Kobe Bussan operated 845 such branches across the country. The investor dividend last year raised it to eighth place in its division.

The company offers a high proportion of private labels and is said to have worked with around 350 foreign suppliers, including manufacturers of halal food.

Big in Japan is a weekly column that deals with topics discussed by local media organizations.