[frontier-airways-giving-away-a-aspiration-wedding-at-30,000-toes-in-the-sky]

Are you and your companion the adventurous type? Would you at any time contemplate acquiring married at 30,000 toes in the air? Frontier Airways is wanting for one particular lucky few to tie the knot on board 1 of their flights.

The carrier is now accepting nominations for a one-of-a-type marriage ceremony. The package also includes a VIP honeymoon experience in Las Vegas. The ceremony will choose location in-flight surrounded by cherished types, right before landing at McCarran International Airport (LAS) to celebrate.

The grand prize deal includes:

Two round-journey tickets for the profitable pair on Frontier Airways to Las Vegas

Twenty round-journey tickets for buddies and loved ones on Frontier Airlines to Las Vegas

In-flight celebration, like celebratory toast

Lodge suite for the winning couple and accommodations for up to 20 mates and loved ones

Spa treatment plans and world class clearly show tickets for the successful couple

High Roller Observation Wheel practical experience for the team

To enter, you must submit a 1-minute video explaining why you and your before long-to-be deserve the in-flight nuptials. The airline reported that entries will be judged on their love story, originality and online video creativeness.

The major three partners will be announced and nationwide voting starts March 3. Voting will conclude on March 13 and the winning couple will be declared March 23.

If interested, you have right up until Sunday to enter.

Partners can enter listed here: https://bit.ly/2RXhMWT