Frost, Huskers move quickly, engage Matt Lubick as an offensive coordinator and reception coach for national sports

Scott Frost may not be bringing the Oregon band back together, but it is bringing a key piece of the cast to Lincoln.

Matt Lubick, the former Oregon and Washington offensive coordinator, was named the Nebraska offensive coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach on Friday evening, the school said.

“Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching team,” said Frost in a university press release. “I have wanted to work with Matt over and over since our days in Oregon. He is the only person I have considered for this position.

Who is Matt Lubick? Meet the new Huskers offensive coordinator

“Matt is an innovative attacker, has an experienced presence with our employees, and has proven track records at the Power Five level. Matt and I have built a great relationship before, and I look forward to adding their expertise to our team insulting staff. “

Lubick worked closely with Frost in Oregon after he was hired by Mark Helfrich when Helfrich took over as head coach after Chip Kelly’s successful run at school.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Nebraska Football,” Lubick said in the press release. “When I was growing up, I was impressed by Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney’s unmatched success. It is a special situation for me to be back with an elite team and coach Frost who is the best in the business.

“The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football.”

OC Troy Walters, Huskers go their separate ways in “mutual” separation

Lubick, the 47-year-old Bozeman from Montana, first crossed paths with Frost when he was hired as coordinator of the passing game and trainer for the Ducks before the 2013 season. That was Frost’s position before he was named offensive coordinator under Helfrich. Then Lubick took on the role of the offensive coordinator for a year when Frost left for Orlando, Florida and head coach in Central Florida.

After Helfrich was fired in Oregon after the 2016 season, Lubick was a co-offensive coordinator in Washington in 2017 and 2018 alongside Bush Hamdan. However, he made headlines when he left coaching after the 2018 season to work at a partnership between the state of Colorado in Fort Collins, Colorado and a local bank.

However, Lubick must have decided that he was ready to start coaching again. Frost has released additional rumors in the announcement of the hiring that several sources have been distributing to the Journal Star in the past few days and said the school was interested in Mickey Joseph, trainer for LSU-wide recipients.

All of this put an end to a whirlwind in Nebraska when the school announced early Friday afternoon that it would split up with former offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

Lubick salary and contract details were not immediately available. Walters earned $ 700,000 for the same job title.

“The opportunity was unexpected,” Lubick told the Colorado newspaper in Fort Collins. “It is a special situation to be able to work in a great place with someone I respect and admire and who is still close to Fort Collins. …

“This was just a special opportunity because I work for a friend, it is great staff and it is close to home where I can still go back and forth and see my family and friends.”

Lubick is the son of the legendary trainer Sonny Lubick, who worked during a 38-year college coaching career in Colorado (1993-2007), Miami and Montana.

Dawson was “excited” to switch back to Husker’s staff; new titles for Held, Austin; Special teams oversee TBD

Matt Lubick has worked with large recipients at almost all of his coaching stations, including CSU (2001-04), Ole Miss (2005-06), Duke (2010-12) and then both Oregon and Washington.

In 2012, he was appointed Football Scoop’s “Wide Receivers Coach” and is not only a talented position coach, but also a dynamic recruiter.

At that time, Duke coach David Cutcliffe said about Lubick: “An assistant coach is so much. But it starts with a mentor. It starts with care and concern that is real. All the best if you will. Matt Lubick illustrates exactly what it means to be a mentor in the truest sense of the word. He then coordinates our passing game and our recruiting efforts. Matt Lubick – for anyone I have ever worked with, is simply the best recruiter I have ever worked with. ‘

Former Washington head coach Chris Petersen said in 2017 when he hired Lubick: “He has earned a national reputation as an innovative coach and successful recruiter.”

Lubick is now leading an offensive staff, which also includes several other assistants who have new titles starting this week. The staff looks like this:

* Lubick, offensive coordinator / wide angle receiver.

Greg Austin, Offensive Line / Run Game Coordinator.

* Ryan Held, running backs / recruiting coordinator.

* Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks.

* Sean Beckton, tight ends.