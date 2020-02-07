Frost says the addition of Lubick Dawson Huskers will help get better at National Sports

LINCOLN – On a day when Nebraska stopped hiring more scholarship holders, coach Scott Frost focused on a few new additions that he believes will take effect quickly – his new assistant coaches.

Of course, during a nine-minute radio interview on Sports Nightly, Frost said that part of the reason why offensive coordinator / recipient trainer Matt Lubick and external linebacker trainer Mike Dawson started quickly was because they were familiar with what Nebraska wanted to do.

Both coaches take over at locations where Frost said he sees NU as the main off-season priorities. The team had to use attack weapons at the skill positions and find edge defenders to rush the passerby.

Dawson, who worked for Frost as a defensive line coach from 2016 to 18 and worked for the New York Giants of the NFL last season, will train the outside linebackers.

“We had to be better outside linebackers,” said Frost. “Some of the great pieces we gave up last year because we weren’t in the right places or created the pieces in that place. I feel great with the guys we have in that position right now.” I think working with these people from Daws will make us better. “

Frost said with Lubick that his friend and former colleague in Oregon already knew most of the offense that Nebraska wanted to commit. Lubick helps NU “become a bit more organized and a little more efficient,” said Frost, which can make a difference given the Huskers’ tight games last season. He will “probably communicate better on matchday” and be a win for quarterback Adrian Martinez and the entire Husker attack.

“He’ll make our boys block better, drive better routes, I think I’ll be more disciplined,” said Frost. “And he will surely have more talent to work with the guys we brought with us.”

These include the Junior College Transfer Omar Manning and the Bellevue West product Zavier Betts, who both have “NFL bodies” according to Frost. Frost said Betts still had academic work to do but would play an important role.

“I think one of the big things we missed last year was being a playmaker,” said Frost. “With our misdemeanor, there is a need to do it the way we want it. It’s great if we think one of the best guys I’ve seen in this position all year round was close to us.”

More quick hits from the interview:

“The running back room is relatively thin,” said Frost, but the emerging 2020 talent should help behind returning starter Dedrick Mills and red shirt newcomer Rahmir Johnson. These include the Rushers Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott, but also receiver / running back types like Will Nixon and Alante Brown. Sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson also showed that he can handle carrier bags.

“I think we’ll bring him in here and make him a great player.”

“Frost said he saw the camaraderie and leadership that coaches in Nebraska were looking for while conditioning players in the weight room. “Finally, we feel that the pervasive attitude in our team is what we want,” said Frost.

»Frost secured the top 25 recruiting classes in a row without qualifying for a bowl, and thanks to the support of the fans, they made a” huge difference “. It should still improve if the talent carries over to the field, he said.

“We don’t want to be over the day of winning the signing,” said Frost. “We want to win games. We’re starting to add the right players to the program who hopefully can. “

»At the beginning of spring training next month:” I hope the team is as worried as I am and I think they are. “

“Frost said Nebraska would continue to look for one or two players on the transfer portal, but would like to avoid building a team this way.

“With regard to the one-time transfer rule proposed by the Big Ten, Frost sees this as an attempt to start a dialogue for such a change across all sports. However, the goal should be to maintain the dynamism of university sports and amateurism.

“Sooner or later we’ll have to make these decisions,” said Frost.