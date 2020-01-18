Frostquake – KWWL

Mild temperatures with snow, rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle were followed by arctic air with VERY strong winds, which quickly lowered our temperatures today. This has resulted in very loud noises that some of our viewers have reported this afternoon and evening. A spectator believed that a branch had fallen on his house. My mother thought something had been blown into the side of her house, but she saw nothing.

These are called cryoseismic booms or frostquakes. These only occur in the northern states … those of us that can get pretty cold. Especially when it gets cold very quickly … and we had a lot of moisture before.

When the soil contains a lot of moisture and the temperatures drop quickly, the water freezes quickly. Water expands when it freezes and produces a loud bang when it expands quickly. It will usually create a crack where it occurs, but your house can create its own bangs from moisture from freezing and popping wood. These rarely cause problems.

There were further frostquakes in eastern Iowa last year. Click here to read a story from last February.