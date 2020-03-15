Frozen II Will Arrive on Disney+ Three Months Early!

Frozen II Will Get there on Disney+ Three Months Early!

The Walt Disney Company announced that Frozen II will be available a few months ahead of agenda on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15, astonishing family members with some fun and pleasure in the course of this tough period of time.

“‘Frozen II’ has captivated audiences about the entire world through its impressive themes of perseverance and the significance of loved ones, messages that are unbelievably pertinent during this time, and we are happy to be in a position to share this heartwarming tale early with our Disney+ subscribers to get pleasure from at residence on any gadget,” claimed Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Internationally, Frozen II will be out there on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. In the U.S., the movie will in the beginning be out there in superior definition, with Ultra Hd video clip playback readily available to all subscribers on Tuesday, March 17.

The No. 1 animated motion picture of all time, Frozen II follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a impressive and inspiring journey into the not known to learn the supply of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. From Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Academy Award-successful team of administrators Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II characteristics the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Frozen II joins Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster films, authentic material, and vintage library titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and much more.