Frozen meat and reindeer blood make Stroganina indispensable

Some of the best regional dishes come from regional conditions. At the New York Times, Anton Troianovski takes a foray through Arctic Siberia to explore stroganina – a local delicacy that takes into account the extreme weather conditions there as well as the local flora and fauna. In other words, this is a dish that you don’t necessarily need to defrost. His description?

It is raw, frozen fish or meat that is thinly shaved with a sharp knife so that it curls off the blade. Hurry up – you need to eat it before it thaws to get the best taste and texture. Dip the frozen shavings in a salt and pepper mixture or your favorite sauce, and then chew them lightly as they melt on your tongue, like a popsicle version of sashimi or carpaccio.

Some of you could read this and take a double shot; Others will likely be out of date and will have to try immediately. Troianovski notes that some pages for Stroganina can look a little extreme. The article mentions a woman compiling a cookbook: “What she calls mother sauce is vegetable oil, mustard powder, and reindeer blood.”

Troianovski also writes that you are unlikely to find this in Moscow – which he argues to the detriment of the guests there. “I am convinced that this is one of the greatest delicacies in Russia,” he writes.

There are others who have also opted for the dish: A 2012 Roads & Kingdoms article describes a meal with stroganina in a restaurant in Salekhard and makes another solid argument for the dish: “It may be the best Vodka chaser in the world. Point. “What is not to like?

Read the full story in the New York Times