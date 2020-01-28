Fruman asks Parnas to take over Congress documents

Longtime partner Lev Parnas wants him to take over the documents provided to Congress, accusing the South Florida businessman of violating solicitor-client privilege.

In a series of letters, Igor Fruman accused Parnas and his lawyer Joe Bondy of disclosing to Congress information potentially protected by Fruman’s attorney-client privilege.

“Sir. Parnas did not have, and does not have, the power to waive Mr. Fruman’s privilege, or otherwise disclose privileged communications belonging to Mr. Fruman,” wrote Fruman’s attorney Todd Blanche , in a letter dated January 22. “My obvious concern is that Mr. Bondy’s hasty efforts to find a forum (beyond MSNBC and CNN) for someone – anyone – to listen to the version of events of his client led him to irresponsibly produce privileged documents for the HPSCI. “

Bondy argued in a separate letter dated January 24 that Fruman was responsible for “conclusively” proving the matter. He added that certain privileges which generally exist in civil and criminal judicial proceedings “do not act as a shield for the respect by an individual of a request from a congressional committee”.

Fruman’s request that Bondy “retrieve” congressional documents follows months in which the president and his allies claimed unprecedentedly that their documents were protected from control by various privileges.

Parnas and Fruman initially cited some of these privileges in a letter to Congress on October 3, telling the House Intelligence Committee that they would not comply with a subpoena. John Dowd, President Trump’s lawyer, represented the pair in this case with Trump’s approval.

But after the couple’s October 2019 indictment on campaign finance charges, Parnas broke up and fired Dowd as his lawyer.

Parnas has provided Congress with a constant stream of information collected as discovery in the case over the past few weeks, adding further detailed and striking evidence from a central player in the campaign to pressure Ukraine as the President Trump is going through a Senate recall trial over the scandal.

But while Parnas tried to try his case in public, Fruman remained silent. He kept Blanche as his lawyer, who also represents Paul Manafort in New York.

Bondy suggested in his letter that Fruman’s “interests” continue to rest on those of President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who directed the couple’s work in Ukraine.

“Sir. Giuliani and the president have divergent interests from Mr. Parnas’ willingness to cooperate with Congress and the government,” wrote Bondy. Parnas believes that its joint representation with that of Mr. Fruman by lawyers Dowd and Downing was contradictory and aimed, from its inception, to hinder the production of documents and testimony in response to a legal summons from Congress. “

Blanche argued in a follow-up response to Bondy, dated January 27, that he cannot assess whether Parnas provided privileged documents to Congress without examining them himself. He added that the evidence that prosecutors provided to Fruman has already given “clearly privileged elements”.

“Sir. Fruman is not the only person whose inside information is in danger,” added Blanche.

Blanche wrote that the work of Parnas as “translator for Victoria Toensing and Joseph DiGenova in relation to their representation” of the Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash would also be protected.

“Obviously, all of the documents Mr. Parnas received as a translator assisting lawyers in representing Mr. Firtash would be protected by solicitor-client privilege,” wrote Blanche. “And that privilege would be held by Mr. Firtash, the client, not Mr. Parnas.”

Federal prosecutors attempted to cancel Parnas’ bail last month in part because of allegations that the South Florida businessman was lying about a million dollar loan he had received from Firtash’s lawyer in September 2019. The judge rejected the government’s request last month.

