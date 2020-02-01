Frustrated Frank Lampard creates the Chelsea hierarchy because of the lack of transfer deals and claims that blues are now UNDERDOGS for the top 4 placement

Frank Lampard sent a fiery message to the Chelsea hierarchy, claiming that the club’s lack of activity in the January transfer window had made them outsiders who came in the top four.

Although the blues worked hard to lift their transfer ban, they didn’t take advantage of it and ended the month without a single addition.

Getty Images – Getty

Lampard was frustrated with Chelsea’s lack of business

In the meantime, the club’s four best rivals, Tottenham and Manchester United, were among the biggest donors.

When asked if he was worried about reinforcing other teams while Chelsea were out, Lampard said, “Yes. The reality of the fact that for some reason we didn’t do business here.

“This is the transfer window, but when I look upside down and look around the table, I think Manchester United have signed a great world-class player.”

“And the teams around us, Sheffield United, have made fantastic signings. Chris Wilders job is incredible because he has worked with this group for years and they are now adding where they see fit.”

Steve Bruce confirms that Newcastle have failed to switch to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

“Tottenham signed a couple, and again they’re not far behind us.

“And not only did they sign a couple, but a few players left because they weren’t too rough, but they were nearing the end of their contracts and were no longer happy to be in the club.”

“And that’s sometimes as important as getting players in so you can change the feeling of the group when the players aren’t ready to be there.”

“I think this is a smart business and now it will show what can be seen.

Getty Images – Getty

Man United signs Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon

“From my point of view, and that is not to complain about ourselves because we are six points ahead of the fourth. Now we are likely to become outsiders and outsiders because the teams around us have been strengthened.” It’s a fact.”

Chelsea was closely related to a move between Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens, but was unable to make a deal, which meant that Olivier Giroud stayed on Stamford Bridge.